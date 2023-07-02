WooSox-Bisons Postponed Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Today's game between the Worcester Red Sox and Buffalo Bisons has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will make up the game when Buffalo travels to Worcester in August.

The WooSox and Bisons will wrap up the series tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Radio coverage can be heard on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network starting at 5:45 p.m.

