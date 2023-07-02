WooSox-Bisons Postponed Sunday
July 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Today's game between the Worcester Red Sox and Buffalo Bisons has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will make up the game when Buffalo travels to Worcester in August.
The WooSox and Bisons will wrap up the series tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Radio coverage can be heard on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network starting at 5:45 p.m.
Check out the Worcester Red Sox Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 2, 2023
- All Fixed Seats Sold for July 3 Storm Chasers Game - Omaha Storm Chasers
- July 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox-Bisons Postponed Sunday - Worcester Red Sox
- Sunday's Bisons/Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- 7.2.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (36-42) at Louisville Bats (41-36) - Indianapolis Indians
- Oscar Winner: Colás on Epic Tear - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Score 12 Unanswered Over Final Three Innings In Louisville For Triumphant 14-8 Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Louisville Crumbles Late Against Indianapolis - Louisville Bats
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Downs Mets 8-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- WooSox-Bisons Postponed Sunday
- WooSox Shut out by Bisons, 4-0, on Saturday Night
- De Los Santos' Pinch-Hit, Walk-Off Grand Slam Snaps Worcester's Four-Game Winning Streak
- Rafaela Homers for First Triple-A Hit in WooSox Doubleheader Sweep
- The WooSox Foundation and Worcester Public Schools Highlight Mental Health with "A Day of Wellness at Polar Park"