Shaw Promoted, Parke Activated Sunday

July 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. game against the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA on Sunday, July 2.

RHP Bryan Shaw had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. Shaw, 35, posted a 2-0 record with four saves and a 4.03 ERA in 21 games pitched this season with the Knights (22.1 innings pitched). He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on April 28 and added to Charlotte's active roster from Extended Spring Training on May 9. Last season, Shaw posted a 6-2 record with one save and a 5.40 ERA in 60 games with the Cleveland Guardians (58.1 innings pitched).

LHP John Parke was activated off the Development List today. Parke, 28, was placed on the Development List on June 24. The Greenville, SC native will get the start for the Knights tonight. For the season, Parke is 1-4 with a 7.00 ERA in seven games (five starts) over 18.0 innings pitched.

This season, a total of 15 players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their first promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7, May 22 & June 16), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11 & May 4), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14, June 8 & June 11), OF Adam Haseley (April 16 & June 26), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18, May 10 & June 19) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2), C Carlos Pérez (May 7 & June 30), OF Jake Marisnick (May 10), OF Clint Frazier (May 21), INF Zach Remillard (June 15) and RHP Bryan Shaw (July 2).

Last season, a total of 16 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

