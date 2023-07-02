Koperniak Delivers Second Walk-Off Hit of Season to Beat Sounds
July 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Sunday night with a 9-8 walk-off win at AutoZone Park.
With the lead run at second base and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, Matt Koperniak was asked to come off the bench to hit for left fielder Chase Pinder. Koperniak drilled a single through the left side to bring home his 27th RBI of the season and deliver his second walk-off hit of the season.
Catcher Ivan Herrera had his best game of the 2023 season. Herrera went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. With a .308 batting average, the right-handed hitter has now surpassed the .300/.400/.500 plateau in 2023.
In a bullpen day, Memphis used four pitchers to get the win. Dalton Roach (1-0) tossed a scoreless top of the 10th inning to earn his first victory of the season. Kyle Leahy got the start and tossed 3.1 innings of one-hit, one-run baseball.
The Redbirds (40-40) return to AutoZone Park on Monday, July 3 to continue a six-game homestand at 6:35p.m. CDT against the Nashville Sounds.
