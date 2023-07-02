Saints Batter Braves Top Prospect, Win Fifth Straight 11-5 over Stripers

ST. PAUL, MN - On Saturday night it was the number four Atlanta Braves prospect. On Sunday afternoon at CHS Field the hottest offense in the International League got their crack at the top prospect in the Braves organization. They didn't miss a beat. The Saints scored seven runs off AJ Smith-Shawver and for the fifth straight game put up double-digit runs in an 11-5 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers in front of 7,475.

The Saints offense scored at least a run in seven of the eight innings they batted and became the first team since 2021 to score double-digit runs in five-straight games matching the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, International League), Reno Aces (Triple-A, Pacific Coast League), and Tampa Tarpons (High-A, Florida State League). The last teams to score double-digit runs in six consecutive games was the Lancaster JetHawks (High-A, California League) in 2017. All nine Saints reached base safely, with everyone scoring a run, seven of nine collecting a hit, and six of nine with an RBI.

Trevor Larnach got the Saints on the board in the first with a solo homer to right, his fifth of the season, making it 1-0.

The Stripers tied it in the second when Joe Dunand led off with a single to left, stole second, and scored on a one out double by Yolmer Sánchez.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints grabbed the lead back with one big swing and never looked back. With one out Jair Camargo singled. With two outs back-to-back walks to Anthony Prato and Elliot Soto loaded the bases. Andrew Stevenson unloaded them with a grand slam to right, the third grand slam of his career and eighth home run of the season, giving the Saints a 5-1 lead. The grand slam extended Stevenson's hitting streak to a franchise tying high 16 straight games. It was also the ninth grand slam of the season for the Saints, most in all of baseball.

The Stripers answered with a pair in the third and it started with a one out walk to Eli White. Forrest Wall followed with a single, but then was erased when Simeon Woods Richardson picked him off. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Vaughn Grissom and Dunand got the Stripers to within 5-3.

Camargo continued his torrid last two months to put the Saints up 6-3 in the fourth. With one out Chris Williams walked, stole second, and scored on an RBI double by Camargo.

In the fourth, the Saints made it four consecutive innings with at least a run. They loaded the bases on a Soto single, Stevenson's fielder's choice with Soto reaching second on an error when the shortstop Grissom dropped the ball, and a walk to Gilberto Celestino. Larnach's infield single scored Soto giving the Saints a 7-3 lead.

Soto started the sixth inning for the Saints with a double to left. After a lineout to center sent Soto to third, Celestino walked. Larnach then dunked a single into left that scored Soto putting the Saints up 8-3. Larnach finished the day 3-5 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored.

Andrew Bechtold tacked on another run for the Saints with a solo homer to right in the seventh, his seventh of the season, increasing the lead to 9-3.

The Stripers got one back in the eighth when Sánchez walked and scored on a double from Robertson making it 9-4.

The Saints got to the magical double-digit mark in the eighth. Celestino led off the inning with a triple to right-center and scored on a Williams sacrifice fly making it 10-4. Mark Contreras followed with a solo blast to right-center, his eighth of the season, increasing the lead to 11-4.

The Stripers got a run in the ninth on a sac fly from Luke Williams.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Monday night at 6:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (2-0, 6.66) to the mound against Stripers RHP Allan Winans (6-3. 2.94). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, the Bally Live app (free), and MiLB.TV (subscription), and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

