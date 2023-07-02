Durham Drops Jacksonville 9-5 Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Home runs by Jerar Encarnacion and Dane Myers were not enough as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp dropped Sunday's contest to the Durham Bulls 9-5 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Durham (42-38, 2-3) put up a four-spot in the opening frame to grab an early advantage against Jacksonville (35-44, 3-2) starter Enmanuel De Jesus (2-3). Jonathan Aranda hit a leadoff double and Brandon Lowe walked. Curtis Mead slashed a double, scoring Aranda. One batter later, Kyle Manzarno hit an RBI groundout to plate another run. After Ruben Cardenas walked, Greg Jones singled in Mead from third. Tristan Gray hit a ground-rule double, giving the Bulls a 4-0 lead.

Aranda started the second inning with his second double and scored on a single from Mead two batters later, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Jacksonville tallied their first run in the bottom of the second against Bulls starter Elvin Rodríguez. With one out, Encarnacion (16) walloped a solo home run cutting the deficit to 5-1.

In the third inning, Jones (4) cranked a homer to left field, putting the Bulls ahead, 6-1.

Encarnacion launched his second home run of the game, this time off reliever Josh Roberson (1-1), in the sixth inning to bring Jacksonville within four. Then, a pair of base knocks by Jacob Amaya and Paul Mcintosh and a walk from C.J. Hinojosa loaded the bases. One batter later, Brian Miller hit into a double play, but a run scored to bring the game to a 6-3 margin.

Durham went back to work in the top of the seventh. Kameron Misner led off with a walk before stealing second and scoring on a single from Aranda. Lowe reached on a fielder's choice and went to second on a wild pitch. Mead walked and a single from Manzardo loaded the bases. Ruben Cardenas walked to bring in Durham's eighth run of the game, and a wild pitch scored Mead to make it 9-3.

Amaya led off the eighth with a double. After a strikeout and groundout, Miller knocked a single to bring it to 9-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Dane Myers (6) hit a solo shot over the right field wall to cap the scoring at 9-5.

Jacksonville and Durham conclude their series Monday at 6:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will start RHP Johnny Cueto (0-0, 14.66). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv., ESPN 690, and espn690.com.

All fans have early entry at 4:30 p.m. on Monday for the Jumbo Shrimp's Independence Day Celebration. The first 2,000 fans to Monday's game will receive a patriotic hat giveaway presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships. The biggest fireworks show of the season will conclude the evening.

