All Fixed Seats Sold for July 3 Storm Chasers Game

July 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NE - All fixed seats are now sold out for the Omaha Storm Chasers home game scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Monday, July 3rd. The only seats still available are those in the Sunbelt Bakery Home Run Porch and the general admission seats on the Leonard Management McDonald's Berm.

In celebration of Independence Day, fans are encouraged to arrive early in order to not miss a minute of the action, then stick around after the July 3rd game against the Iowa Cubs for a post-game Fireworks Show, presented by FNBO, where they will be permitted to come down onto the field, including those with Leonard Management McDonald's Berm seats.

Parking is $5 and the Werner Park parking lot opens at 4pm, stadium gates open at 6pm and parking in the surrounding neighborhoods is prohibited. The only outside beverage item allowed is one sealed bottle of water. Werner Park is a cashless facility and once inside the stadium, fans may use cash to purchase gift cards at the Advance Ticket Window that can then be used throughout the ballpark, including at all concession stands.

All bags taken inside Werner Park must be a transparent plastic, vinyl or PVC tote, no larger than 16" x 16" x 8". Guests may also bring small or clutch-sized purses/wallets not exceeding 6.5" x 6.5" x 4.5". Staff members are not allowed to hold or store bags during an event. Staff members are happy to make special accommodations for bags with medical necessity. However, each bag will need to be properly searched by security before entrance.

Monday's game, the Storm Chasers return home to Werner Park on Friday, July 14th to begin a 9-game homestand over 10 games with three games against the Indianapolis Indians and six against the St. Paul Saints.

For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.