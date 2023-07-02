Oscar Winner: Colás on Epic Tear

July 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







When you're hot, you're hot. For outfielder Oscar Colás, hot doesn't even begin to describe it.

In a six-game stretch from June 24 to July 1, Colás has launched seven home runs with eight RBI. Coming into the game on June 24, the 24-year-old only had two home runs through his first 41 games with the Knights this season since being optioned to the team from the Chicago White Sox on May 2. Now, he has nine for the season.

THE TURNING POINT

On June 24 at Truist Field against the Louisville Bats, Colás recorded his first two-homer game of the season and second as a member of the Charlotte Knights. Last season, Colás ripped two home runs in a game at Jacksonville on September 24. This game proved to be the turning point for Colás, who has just continued to mash.

Just six days later, on June 30 at Norfolk, Colás recorded another two-homer game -- his third as a member of the Knights and second in six days. In four games at Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA, Colás has recorded four home runs.

GOIN' STREAKING

During this epic run, Colás is also in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak, which he extended in the game on Saturday, July 1 at Norfolk. During the nine-game hitting streak, Colás is hitting .378 (14-for-37) with eight runs scored, one double, seven home runs, nine RBI and a .395 on-base percentage. He's also scored a run in six consecutive games (through July 1).

OVERALL WITH CHARLOTTE IN 2023

Through his game on July 1, Colás is hitting .296 (55-for-186) with 35 runs scored, 14 doubles, nine home runs, 29 RBI and two stolen bases for the Knights this season.

While it's not surprising to see the number two prospect in the Chicago White Sox system excel at such a high level, it's impressive to watch this epic run he's been on lately. And, for the 24-year-old, even better days are in his bright future.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.