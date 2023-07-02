SWB Game Notes - July 2

July 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-40, 3-1) @ Syracuse Mets (33-41, 1-3)

Game 79 | Away Game 40 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Sunday, July 2, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Aaron McGarity (4-1, 4.46) vs RHP Denyi Reyes (0-2, 6.42)

DOUBLE DIGITS -Five batters for the RailRiders have double digits in long balls. Estevan Florial has 20, surpassing his career high in a season. Michael Hermosillo has 10 bombs with his career-high being 15. Jamie Westbrook has 11 with his career-high at 19 homers. Oswald Peraza has 12 shots, last season he let the team with 19. Andres Chaparro has 15 after hitting 20 in 2022.

MCGARITY MAGIC -Righty reliever Aaron McGarity gets his second start of the season today. He has tossed 36.1 innings allowing just 13 walks to 44 strikeouts. He has a 4-1 record with two saves.

SPENCE'S SUCCESS -Mitch Spence has now worked three seven-inning outings this season, the longest of his career. Last night he was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's first pitcher to reach triple digits with 100 offerings in his start. He earned a team-high sixth win, lowering his ERA down to 4.63 in 16 starts.

BULLPEN BEST- The RailRiders bullpen has impressed this season with a 3.88 earned run average in 313.1 innings pitched. The staff has totaled 366 strikeouts to just 175 walks. The 'pen was second in the International League with 19 saves led by Greg Weissert's six. Matt Krook impressed out of the pen with a 1.23 ERA in 21.0 innings pitched while Colten Brewer recorded a 1.37 ERA in 19.2 innings.

HOMER HEAVEN The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 132. This puts them first in all of Minor League Baseball to the Las Vegas Aviators who have hit 131. Syracuse has 113 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 117. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had seven different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 27 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 23 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero also played a handful of frames at first.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.