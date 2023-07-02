Bulls Topple Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Bulls third baseman Curtis Mead drove in two runs and scored on a wild pitch and right fielder Greg Jones recorded an RBI single and homered in Durham's 9-5 victory over Durham on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Bulls struck first when Mead knocked an RBI double in the first. First baseman Kyle Manzardo and Jones each drove in a run in the same frame before shortstop Tristan Gray recorded a ground-rule double, extending Durham's lead to 4-0. Mead knocked his second RBI of the afternoon, before Jones smashed a homer in the following inning. Second baseman Jonathan Aranda drove in a run and MLB rehabber Brandon Lowe scored on a walk in the seventh before Mead scored on a wild pitch.

Jacksonville's 1B Jerar Encarnacion smashed two homers and LF Brian Miller recorded two RBI.

Durham reliever Josh Roberson (2.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO) earned the victory, while Jacksonville starter Emmanuel De Jesus (6.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to face off again on Monday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05pm. RHP Nathan Wiles is anticipated to get the nod for Durham, and be opposed by RHP Johnny Cueto.

Durham returns home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Monday, July 4 to start a six-game series versus the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch for that contest is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

