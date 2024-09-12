Subaru Park to Host Army-Navy Cup XIII on October 11

September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced the return of Army-Navy Cup, Presented by Leidos, to Subaru Park. The event will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11th. While this match of rival service academies is as gritty and competitive as any you'll ever see, it's also a part of their regular season schedule in the Patriot League. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased.

"It is an honor every year to host the Army-Navy Cup at Subaru Park," said Tim McDermott, President, Philadelphia Union. "Entering their 13th edition of this annual match is a testament to the longevity of this rivalry and sportsmanship between these two esteemed academies. We look forward to another memorable and exciting match this year."

Army-Navy Cup is supported by a broad coalition of local and national sports, civic and corporate entities, led by Leidos, an innovation company, rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health.

"Leidos is proud to once again sponsor the Army-Navy Cup, an event that embodies the dedication and resilience of our nation's service members," said Gerry Fasano, Chief Growth Officer at Leidos. "Through our continued sponsorship, we aim to demonstrate our unwavering support for these future military leaders and their commitment to serving our country. We look forward to another thrilling match at Subaru Park, where the spirit of competition and camaraderie shines brightest."

Philadelphia Union has hosted Army-Navy Cup since its inaugural match in 2012, in the start of the Cup Era. Army currently leads the series at 5-3-4 across 12 editions. The debut edition in 2012 ended in a draw, as it did in last year's matchup. Navy won in both 2013 and 2014, while Army took the victory in 2015, 2016 and 2018. In 2019, the match ended in a 1-1 draw in double overtime. In April 2021, Army retained the Cup behind a 2-0 win. In October 2021, Navy saw its first victory in seven years. Army claimed victory once again in 2022 with another 2-0 win. The two academies last played in October 2023, where it resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Navy enters the matchup after finishing the 2023 campaign with a 6-8-5 record, led by head coach Tim O'Donohue, who returns for his ninth season at the helm of the Navy men's soccer program. Rising senior and three-year starter Charlie Kriel will serve as team captain for the 2024 season, leading a group of 20 returning players. Kriel is joined by a pair of former All-Patriot League forwards, with 2023 all-league third team selection Andrew Schug coming off a five-goal campaign and Noah Ward a Third Teamer in 2022. The Mids also bring back goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook, who has paced the Patriot League in saves in back-to-back seasons, while tallying 17 career shutouts.

"We are excited to return to Subaru Park this year and to continue this wonderful relationship between our two service academies and the Philadelphia Union," said Navy Director of Athletics, Chet Gladchuk. "Our program has really enjoyed the stadium the last 12 seasons, as the ability to play our greatest rival in such a spectacular and electric setting is fantastic. There have been great crowds, energy and atmosphere that help amplify an extraordinary brand of soccer, and we expect nothing different in 2024!"

The Black Knights enter the matchup after finishing the 2023 season with an overall record of 3-9-4, led by Head Coach Brian Plotkin, who recently won the prestigious Coach K Award for Excellence in Teaching Character Through Sport. The Black Knights will be captained by midfielder Jack Meyer who heads into his junior season. In 2023, sophomore forward Gage Lyons led the team with nine points, scoring four goals and registering one assist. Additionally, Lyons earned the Patriot League Rookie of the Week award after his performance against Colgate.

"We are excited to continue what has become one of our annual highlights for Men's Soccer," said Army Director of Athletics, Mike Buddie. "The Army-Navy Cup has continued to grow and evolve and clearly found a great home at Subaru Park. Philadelphia Union and the Greater Philadelphia Region have been such great partners to work with on this storied rivalry game, and we can't wait for this year's game to arrive."

Beginning this October, local sponsor Visit Delco will take over Union Yards, the entertainment district adjacent to Subaru Park and all veterans and their families are encouraged to attend.

Army-Navy Cup XIII is presented by Leidos and made possible with support from the following sponsors: Visit Delco, Steamfitters Local Union 420, Energy Transfer, Holman Automotive, IBEW Local 642, Comcast NBC Universal, United Concordia Dental, Ernst & Young, the Pennsylvania National Guard, Widener University, TD Bank, Sunoco LP, Army Recruiting, Monroe Energy, Essity, PHL Sports, Giant, Serv-Pro, Herman Goldner, Inc., Lucas Oil, Cooper Brand Cheese, and Schreiber Foods.

