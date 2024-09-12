Inter Miami CF Set to Host the Philadelphia Union

September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (18W-4L-5D, 59 points) is set to host the Philadelphia Union (7W-11L-9D, 30 points) for MLS regular season adtion this Saturday, Sept. 12. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts - a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

All matches will feature both English and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Previous Match

Inter Miami defeated Chicago Fire FC 1-4 on the road on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Club's win at Soldier Field was fueled by a double from striker Luis Suárez, who has now registered 21 goal contributions during the 2024 MLS regular season, while winger Robert Taylor and an own goal added the team's other goals to the scoreline on the night.

Additionally, with the win Inter Miami became the team with the most games unbeaten on the road this MLS campaign with 11.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami will host the Union currently sitting first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 59 points (seven points ahead of the team in second place) and leading the league in goals with a total 61 (seven more than the next team).

With a result against Philadelphia on Saturday, Inter Miami would reach 60 points in 28 games, joining the 1998 LA Galaxy (28 games), 2019 LAFC (26 games), and the 2021 New England Revolution (28 games) as the only teams in MLS history to eclipse 60 points in 28 games or fewer. All three of those teams won the Supporters' Shield in their respective seasons, with LAFC (72 points in 2019) and the Revolution (73 points in 2021) each eclipsing 70 points.

Suárez leads the team in goals with 16 and is tied for third place amongst the league's top scorers this regular season. Captain Lionel Messi, meanwhile, leads the team in assists with 13 and is third amongst the top assist providers this MLS campaign.

Player Records and Milestones

Forward Leonardo Campana and Messi are the two active leading scorers in Club history, with Campana having 29 across all competitions (25 in MLS) and Messi 25 (13 in MLS). Campana is tied with former striker Gonzalo HiguaiÃÂn (who scored all 29 goals for Inter Miami in MLS play) as the leading scorers in Club history. Versatile attacker Robert Taylor, meanwhile, leads the team with the most assists in Club history with 21 across all competitions (14 in MLS), followed by Messi with 20 (15 in MLS).

Callender and Taylor are the players with most appearances for Inter Miami with 106 and 104 across all competitions respectively. In terms of MLS appearances, Callender and Taylor are tied for most appearances with 84 (one in playoffs). Additiionally, Campana is the third player with most games for Inter Miami with 934 across all compeitions and is nearing the 100 appearance milestone.

Previously Against the Philadelphia Union

Inter Miami and Philadelphia will meet for the second time this regular season and 11th overall in Club history. Inter Miami has recorded four wins, four losses and two draws in its previews matches against the Union.

Inter Miami will eye another win after the team's 1-2 victory on the road in 2024 regular season action in June the last time the sides met.

Scouting the Philadelphia Union

The Union will visit South Florida after most recently winning 0-2 on the road against the NYRB on Aug. 31. In all, the Pennsylvannia-based side have registered seven wins, 11 losses and nine draws for a total 30 points this regular season and sits 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder Dániel Gazdag leads the team in goals with 14 this regular season, while defender Kai Wagner is the top assist provider with 10.

