Keys to the Match: Refreshed
September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on D.C. United this weekend.
The Boys in Blue return to action in a 7:30pm ET kick-off at Audi Field.
Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford...
Refreshed
A busy few months meant the recent international break was a good opportunity for Nick Cushing and his players to recalibrate ahead of the run-in.
City have seven regular season games remaining with lots still to play for. The players and staff are determined to make the playoffs this season, and the higher the team finishes the better it sets them up for the postseason.
This visit to the capital will be an opportunity for City to not only claim three points but also boost their record on the road in 2024. They will attack that challenge refreshed and ready to finish strong.
In Form
D.C. United hosts New York City FC amid some strong league form.
Troy Lesesne has guided United to four wins in their last five games - including a 2-1 victory on the road in Chicago this past weekend.
During that same period, D.C. have not been afraid of goals. In their last five outings, a minimum of three goals have been scored, with a seven-goal thriller in Dallas seeing D.C. United ultimately fall to a 4-3 defeat.
City can take some confidence from those facts heading into this weekend. The Boys in Blue are four points behind the Red Bulls in third place with a game in hand. A win against D.C. would bridge the gap considerably and create distance between City and the several teams below them in the Eastern Conference table.
Star Man
Christian Benteke leads the goalscoring for D.C. United in 2024.
The Belgian international - who leads the league in goals - has 18 goals in 24 games, 14 more than Jared Stroud and Cristian Dájome, who are tied for the second-highest goal tally on four.
Benteke is a traditional number nine who excels when given opportunities to shoot inside the penalty area. The Belgian's ability to win balls in the air is another string to his bow and makes him a major threat in the final third.
City did a good job of limiting service into Benteke in the reverse fixture in April. They will need to repeat that this weekend at Audi Field if they are to boost their chances of claiming a big three points on the road.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2024
- Keys to the Match: Refreshed - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Host the Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF
- Return to Roots: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces City of Icons Night Presented by Royal Caribbean - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Welcomes Green Day's Punk Bunny Coffee to the Club - Los Angeles FC
- Six Involved in International Duty - New York City FC
- Tickets on Sale Now for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Coming to Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Sign Ted Ku-DiPietro to a New Contract as a U22 Initiative Player Through 2027 - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Noche Latina - Houston Dynamo FC
- Hell Is Real Derby Highlights Class of MLS Matches, and Players Know They Have to Rise to It - FC Cincinnati
- Next Up: 2024-2025 Academy Season Preview - Charlotte FC
- New York Red Bulls Will Host Noche Latina against Atlanta United FC on September 21 - New York Red Bulls
- Tune In: FC Cincinnati Host Columbus Crew Saturday Night at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Third Round of Grants from Nashville SC Community Fund to Benefit Local Organizations - Nashville SC
- Subaru Park to Host Army-Navy Cup XIII on October 11 - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United to Debut Media Ambassador Award, Presented by Gallagher - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.