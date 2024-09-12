Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Noche Latina

September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC announced festivities for their upcoming Noche Latina matches as part of the Club's Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations at Shell Energy Stadium. Each team will host Noche Latina, presented by Coushatta Casino Resort, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 14, when the Dynamo play Real Salt Lake and followed by the Dash when they face Seattle Reign FC on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to receive a gate giveaway Dash-Dynamo branded Sugar Skull, courtesy of Coushatta Casino Resort. Fans can purchase tickets for both Dash and Dynamo matches via SeatGeek.

A pre-match Noche Latina party will kick off the festivities on Sept. 14, highlighted by Orange Avenue, presented by Michelob ULTRA, on Rusk Street on the west side of the venue from 5:00-7:00 p.m. CT. Orange Avenue will include live performances from Grupo Kache, DJ Willie, Las Adelitas de Mexico Folklorico, Ballet Folklorico Herencia Mexicana de Houston and a variety of cultural displays such as Boujee & Blessed, Meraki Wayuu, Betirri and Celea Guevara. Fans can also look forward to vibrant beverage options and culinary selections of food trucks, including Tacos Y Gorditas and Milys On Wheels.

The Dynamo will wear the adidas-designed Hispanic Celebration jerseys before their match. Additionally, Mariachi Amor a Mexico will keep the Noche Latina party rolling that evening as they take to the pitch for the Noche Latina halftime show, presented by Verizon.

At both matches, fans can look forward to special menu items, including a Latino Dog at Sections 116 and 137 (bolillo bread, pico de gallo, chimichurri aioli and bacon bites) and Durito Preparado at Sections 105 and 135 (South American flour-style tostada loaded with pinto beans, coleslaw, carne asada, crema fresca, queso fresco, salsa roja and salsa verde). Additionally, the Corona Premier Bar and any concourse locations that serve Corona Premier will offer draft and packaged Corona Premier beers for $7.50 throughout each matchday.

Fans can enjoy additional Noche Latina activities throughout the concourse for both the Dash and Dynamo game, including an interactive wall map of Latin America to pinpoint their native country or family heritage and educational stations highlighting the Latin community in Houston. Additionally, there will be a vibrant display of Latin American flags, face painters, coloring stations that include sugar skulls, country flags, and Mola and Embera Tribe Art.

Local artists, including Donkeeboy, will be recognized prematch, and their custom-painted soccer balls will be showcased in front of the Legends Wall during both matches. The Club will also recognize the contributions of local leaders from the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at halftime.

