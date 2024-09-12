Six Involved in International Duty
September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC is pleased to welcome back six players from international duty.
Alonso Martínez was part of the Costa Rica squad selected to take on Guadeloupe and Guatemala. The forward was handed a start against Guadeloupe on September 5 as Costa Rica ran out 3-0 winners. Martínez was an unused substitute four days later as Los Ticos recorded a 0-0 draw in Guatemala - a result that leaves them top of their group in the Concacaf Nations League.
Mitja Ilenič enjoyed a successful time away with Slovenia's U21 side this month. Taking on France on September 6, Ilenič played the full 90 minutes as his team recorded an impressive 1-1 draw. He would play the full 90 minutes again four days later as Slovenia overcame Cyprus by a 2-0 scoreline.
Defender Christian McFarlane was part of the England U18 squad competing in the Lafarge Tournament in France. The Three Lions kicked things off with a 2-2 draw against Portugal, with McFarlane introduced as a 77th-minute substitute. The game went to penalties, where the two teams shared a 4-4 shootout tie.
England looked on course for a victory in their next outing against Switzerland before a late equalizer saw the game finish 1-1. That took the contest to penalties, where the two teams were once again tied, this time by a 5-5 scoreline.
They rounded out their group stage campaign with a 1-1 draw against host nation France on Sunday evening, before winning a penalty shootout 2-0 to seal second place at the Lafarge Tournament.
Forward Jovan Mijatović had a mixed experience while away with his country. Serbia are hoping to qualify for the U21 European Championships next year but suffered a 2-1 defeat on September 6. Mijatović started both games for Serbia and found the net four days later to help his country overcome Azerbaijan 2-0.
New York City FC II midfielder Máximo Carrizo was a member of U.S. Under-17 Men's Youth National Team that participated in the Ježek Cup. Carrizo started the opening game for the U.S. as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Germany on September 4.
Things went decidedly better for the U.S. in their next outing two days later as they beat Slovenia 4-0, with Carrizo introduced as a second-half substitute.
The young midfielder would again come off the bench during his team's third game of the tournament on September 8 against Slovakia - the teams playing out a 1-1 draw.
Goalkeeper Tomás Romero was part of the El Salvador squad that took on Monserrat on September 5 and Bonaire on September 8. Romero was handed a start in El Salvador's first game and helped his country record a 4-1 victory on the road, before being an unused substitute against Bonaire.
The Club would like to congratulate the players on participating with their respective nations.
