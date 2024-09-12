D.C. United Sign Ted Ku-DiPietro to a New Contract as a U22 Initiative Player Through 2027

September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - D.C. United has signed Homegrown forward Ted Ku-DiPietro to a new contract as a U22 Initiative player through 2027 with an option in 2028. For more information about Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative Players click HERE.

"Ted is an exceptional young talent who has put in the work season after season to get to where he is today," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He is an exciting player who has the ability to take on defenders to create goal scoring opportunities in the final third. The D.C. United Academy has a great history of developing young talent and creating pathways to reach the top level. Players like Ted are a testament to the organization and the success of the Pathway to Pro program. We are excited to sign Ted to this new contract and see his continued impact at the club."

Ku-DiPietro joined D.C. United as the 17th Homegrown signing in club history on Jan. 13, 2022 from United Soccer League (USL) side Loudoun United FC. He made his debut for the Black-and-Red on March 19, 2022 against Toronto FC. In his first season with D.C. United, he appeared in 12 total matches and recorded 357 minutes played, including two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches. The following season in 2023, Ku-DiPietro scored his first goal and a game-winner against Toronto FC on Feb. 25, 2023 in a 3-2 win at Audi Field. That season, he appeared in 27 matches, scoring five goals and recording three assists while accumulating 1,253 minutes played across all competitions. Ku-DiPietro ended the season with career-highs in games played, goals, and assists, leading him to be named to Major League Soccer's 22 Under 22.

"Ted has developed in so many areas this season to become a more consistent presence in our team." Troy Lesesne, D.C. United Head Coach, said. "Knowing he's still in the early stages of his career, what excites us about Ted is his desire to challenge himself to keep improving. He sets a high bar for himself and will put in the work to achieve his next goals for himself and our club."

In 2024, the Virginia-native has continued his development while also cementing himself as a regular starter with D.C. United. Ku-DiPietro has appeared in 25 matches (22 starts), scoring three goals and recording three assists across all competitions. He has created 21 chances this season while accumulating a career-high in minutes played with 1,678 and total shots with 35. Since joining D.C. United in 2022, Ku-DiPietro has appeared in 64 matches and scored eight goals while recording six assists across all competitions.

Born in Oakton, Virginia, Ku-DiPietro joined the D.C. United Academy in July 2018. He played for Arlington Soccer Association, a Pathway to Pro affiliate, before joining the D.C. United academy. Ku-DiPietro initially signed an Academy contract with Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship in 2019 before signing his first professional contract with the club on Jan. 7, 2020. He made his debut with Loudoun United on June 18, 2019, in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United 2. Ku-DiPietro would score his first goal for the club on Sept. 25, 2019 in a 4-1 league win over Swope Park Rangers. The D.C. United Academy remains one of the most successful youth systems for developing soccer players in the United States producing over 20 Homegrown players. The Black-and-Red also rank second in MLS for minutes given to U-22 players with 8,581 minutes and appearances given to U-22 players with 10. Over the course of four seasons, Ku-DiPietro would appear in 58 matches, scoring 11 goals and recording eight assists with Loudoun United FC before signing with D.C. United in 2022.

Ku-DiPietro has also represented the USYNT at the U-23 level, making his debut on Oct. 23, 2023 at the Pan American Games. He appeared in five matches for the USYNT, scoring a goal against Honduras on Oct. 26, 2023 helping them to a 2-1 win and a fourth place finish at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Theodore "Ted" Ku-DiPietro

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Oakton, Virginia

Country: United States

Birthdate: 01/28/2002

Age: 22

Height: 5'10''

Weight: 161 lbs

Status: U22 Initiative

Transaction: D.C. United has signed Homegrown forward Ted Ku-DiPietro to a new contract as a U22 Initiative player through 2027 with an option in 2028.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.