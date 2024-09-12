LAFC Welcomes Green Day's Punk Bunny Coffee to the Club

September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced a new partnership with Punk Bunny Coffee (PBC). Founded by members of the iconic American punk band, Green Day, Punk Bunny Coffee will serve as the official coffee of LAFC and will be available for fans at BMO Stadium beginning Sept. 18.

"We are thrilled to welcome Green Day and the Punk Bunny Coffee family to the club," said LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman. "The values of Punk Bunny Coffee and its ownership align with those of our club, and we are excited to partner with these music legends and the entire Punk Bunny Coffee organization to enhance the beverage offerings at BMO Stadium."

Punk Bunny Coffee was launched by Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day, the five-time Grammy-winning punk band whose timeless 1994 debut album Dookie sparked a global punk revival. Like the band, which is going strong after 38 years together, Punk Bunny Coffee emphasizes sustainability and community while offering a full line of carefully curated organic, Fair Trade Certified coffee roasts.

"We fell in love with soccer through our hometown Oakland Roots," the Green Day members said. "So when the opportunity arose for Punk Bunny Coffee to partner with LAFC and supply the stadium with coffee, we jumped at it. We love watching the game grow at every level... all while serving kick-ass coffee!"

A selection of PBC coffee roasts will be available during LAFC home games as well as concerts and special events at BMO Stadium. Punk Bunny Coffee will add a custom portable coffee stand at the venue in 2025.

LAFC and Punk Bunny Coffee are also introducing co-branded LAFC x PBC coffee cans, available at select nationwide retailers, including 7-Eleven, as well as select Southern California Ralphs and Albertsons grocery stores. The cans will also be available on Punk Bunny's website - www.punkbunnycoffee.com.

