Tune In: FC Cincinnati Host Columbus Crew Saturday Night at TQL Stadium

September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati are back at TQL Stadium on Saturday, September 14 for the Hell is Real derby against the Columbus Crew. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CINvCLB on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English Local Radio: iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 97.7 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

WATCH ON MLS SEASON PASS ON THE APPLE TV APP

Saturday's match will stream on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. No blackouts, no restrictions. Jake Zivin and Taylor Twellman will have the call in English while Sammy Sadovnik and Diego Valeri will have the call in Spanish.

Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey will have the call on radio, and with the match being at home, fans watching on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV will have the option to switch to the local home English radio broadcast as their audio source.

To switch to the home radio audio:

Click on the live FC Cincinnati match in MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Click on the radio button located in the bottom right-hand corner.

Choose "Home Team's Local Radio: English" to listen to FCC's local broadcast during the match.

Sign up for MLS Season Pass (Get MLS Season Pass for $9.99 the rest of the season)

LISTEN ON LOCAL RADIO IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH

Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast in both English and Spanish. The Official English Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media will feature Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey on the call on Fox Sports 1360 in Cincinnati and iHeart.

FC Cincinnati's matches are now available in Spanish over the radio with La Mega Cincinnati 97.7 FM now as the Official Spanish Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati. Gustavo Luques and José Romero will be on the call on La Mega 97.7 FM.

FOLLOW ON FC CINCINNATI SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow @FCCincinnati on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the game.

HEAD TO A PUB PARTNER

Fans who cannot make it to TQL Stadium are encouraged to head to one of the club's official Pub Partners, presented by Coors Light. The Pub Partner program now includes 64 bars and restaurants around Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Middletown and Louisville. Pub Partners are the spot to go to watch the Orange and Blue in 2024 and feature watch parties, drink specials and convenient locations for fans to gather to watch FC Cincinnati.

For a full list of Pub Partners and for more information on the program, visit FCCincinnati.com/Fans/Pub-Partners.

TUNE-IN TO FC CINCINNATI WEEKLY ON WCPO 9

To preview the matchup with Columbus, tune in to FC Cincinnati Weekly on WCPO 9 this Friday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Every week, FC Cincinnati fans will see previews and analysis of the club's next opponents, previous match recaps, profiles of players, coaches, fans and league news.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL MOBILE APP

Download FC Cincinnati's official mobile app, available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The FC Cincinnati app keeps fans closer than ever to the action and include real time push notifications, news, ticket information and more.

