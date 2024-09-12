Inter Miami CF Announces City of Icons Night Presented by Royal Caribbean
September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Join Inter Miami CF as the Club hosts its very first City of Icons Night presented by Royal Caribbean on Saturday, Sept. 14 when Inter Miami faces the Philadelphia Union at Chase Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami CF are honoring our hometown, the community, and those who define the 305 with a celebration of Magic City pride.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for exciting gate giveaways, activations in the Fan Zone, and the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime pre match experience.
Gate Giveaway
The first 10,000 fans to enter the gates at Chase Stadium on Saturday will receive a limited edition co-branded Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean hat.
Fan Zone
City of Icons Night will see Royal Caribbean take over the Fan Zone at Chase Stadium. Fans in attendance can visit Royal Caribbean's activations in the Fan Zone where surprises and fun await including exclusive games, giveaways, refreshing treats, and a photo opportunity with the Icon of the Match trophy.
Rescue a Reef
Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami plan to highlight another Iconic Miami brand throughout the match: the University of Miami Rosenthal School Rescue-A-Reef program. In celebration of Oceans Day earlier this season, both organizations took part in an expedition focused on coral restoration and raising awareness about the critical state of Miami's barrier reef which included a $10,000 donation to extend dive opportunities to the Miami community.
Fans can visit Royal Caribbean's Fan Zone activation to sign up for future restoration dives and become active participants in safeguarding the future of Miami's barrier reef, one dive at a time.
