Nashville Soccer Club Announces Third Round of Grants from Nashville SC Community Fund to Benefit Local Organizations

September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the third round of grant awards from the Nashville SC Community Fund, which serves to provide support to local nonprofits, community initiatives, and projects throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Since its inception in 2022, the Nashville SC Community Fund Grant Program has awarded more than $125,000 to 16 deserving organizations spanning the mid-state.

VIDEO: 2024 Nashville SC Community Fund Grant Program check presentations

The 2024 grant cycle of the Nashville SC Community Fund is awarding $50,000 to seven exemplary local organizations: The American Heart Association, Cheekwood, Nashville Public Television, Salama Urban Ministries, Unicycle, The YWCA, and Youth Encouragement Services. The funds will support specific project requests from each organization and programs focused on club's community pillars: Youth Engagement, Health, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

"For the third year in a row, the Nashville SC Community Fund is proud to support a number of organizations dedicated to furthering our shared goal of enriching and enhancing the Nashville and Middle Tennessee community," said Brandon Hill, Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement. "We have made great strides since we began this program in 2022, and we are honored to continue contributing to the important work these groups are doing. Our collective efforts are making a positive impact on the lives of so many, and we look forward to sharing the stories that result from our community coming together for a common cause."

Grantee overview:

The American Heart Association will receive $10,000 for its Kids Heart Challenge that promotes heart-healthy lifestyles for students at Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) by providing PE supplies children can use to achieve 60 minutes of daily physical activity.

Cheekwood will receive a $5,000 grant for its GROWS program which provides third graders from low-income schools with hands-on gardening experience and education focused on food systems.

Nashville Public Television will receive $10,000 to support its Youth and Family Literacy Workshops as it partners with bilingual community educators to engage in literacy workshops with 600 children and 600 parents from immigrant families.

Salama Urban Ministries has been granted $5,000 to help fund its 2024-25 afterschool program which provides a safe environment and extended learning opportunities for local school children and families.

UniCycle will receive $10,000 for its school uniform and non-uniform clothing recycling program. Just last school year, UniCycle provided more than 40,000 items to students in need by collecting outgrown items at various local schools and community locations and distributing them to support students in unstable housing.

The YWCA has been granted $6,000 to support its 2025 Youth Social Justice Summit, where teen leaders from the organization's school-based youth programs Girls Inc. and AMEND Together will gather for a day of learning and advocacy skill-building focused on DEI in leadership.

Youth Encouragement Services will receive $4,000 in funding to purchase equipment for soccer, futsal, and pickleball that children in the program can use to stay active.

Housed at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, the Nashville SC Community Fund is steadfast in its mission to support organizations that echo the club's core values of Youth, Community Health & Well-Being, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

