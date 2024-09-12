Return to Roots: Ingredients of the Match

September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC get back to MLS action after the international break with back-to-back road games starting against C.F. Montreal.

Here are the three ingredients of the match:

Return to Roots

When Head Coach Dean Smith first took charge at Charlotte FC, his primary objective was clear: to build a team that no one wanted to face. The foundation of his vision was grit, determination, and organization - a team that fought relentlessly and made opponents dread every match. At the core of this identity was a fighting spirit that set the tone for the team's performance on the field. Captain Ashley Westwood, reflecting on a recent lackluster performance, believes that the team has drifted away from this quality and must reignite their "doggedness."

"We're too easy to play against, we need to return to being tough to beat again," said Westwood.

It's this resilient identity that has been the cornerstone of Charlotte's success this season, positioning them favorably in the league standings. As the season reaches its crucial final stretch, with only seven matches left, returning to their roots - focusing on what has worked so well for Charlotte FC - will be pivotal to their continued success. Rediscovering their toughness and grit will be key as they push for their goals in these remaining fixtures.

Quality Over Quantity

A persistent issue for Charlotte FC this season has been their inability to capitalize on attacking opportunities, especially in the final third. While the team excels at building up play and creating chances, the final touch often leaves much to be desired. The real challenge has been testing the opposing goalkeeper effectively-something that eluded them in their recent encounter against Atlanta United. Despite getting shots off, they failed to truly challenge the keeper.

"We had good chances but we hit it straight down his throat," Coach Smith commented after the Atlanta match. "When you're not working the ball into the corners, you're making goalkeepers make easy saves."

The issue isn't a lack of opportunities, but the quality of those chances. Charlotte managed 12 shots against Atlanta, with six on target. However, despite these numbers, their Expected Goals (xG) metric was less than 1, an indication that the quality of their shots was lacking. In contrast, Atlanta took the same number of shots on target but nearly doubled the xG with 1.82, underscoring the importance of precision and quality in the final shot or pass. If Charlotte can refine their decision-making in the final third, it could be the difference between securing a higher position in the table as the season winds down.

Seize the Opportunity

Both Coach Smith and his players have made it clear that finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference is the team's ultimate goal-they are not content with merely qualifying for the playoffs. However, recent performances, particularly dropping points in their last two home matches, represent missed opportunities. Yet, despite these setbacks, fortune has smiled on Charlotte. Results elsewhere have worked in their favor, keeping their ambitions within reach.

To keep this dream alive, Charlotte must turn things around quickly, starting with their upcoming clash against C.F. Montreal. The match represents a golden opportunity, as Montreal is currently reeling from a three-match losing streak in which they've conceded 11 goals. With three valuable points up for grabs, this match presents a crucial chance to keep their hopes and ambitions alive., and now is the moment to seize the opportunity.

"We're at that stage of the season where we need to step up quickly," said Smith as Charlotte approach a critical stretch.

