New York Red Bulls Will Host Noche Latina against Atlanta United FC on September 21

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls will host Noche Latina on Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Red Bull Arena as they take on Atlanta United FC. The night celebrates Latino culture and heritage with talent on and off the pitch including great entertainment, delicious food offerings, and vibrant music. The match will be held during Hispanic Heritage Month, observed from September 15 to October 15, in recognition of the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans in the United States.

Fans can arrive early and enjoy various activities for all ages at the BULLevard in front of Red Bull Arena including a special Mariachi performance.

At the CrossBar, local Ironbound DJ ROD brings a varied mix of Latin, Brazilian, and Caribbean sounds. While listening to the set list, fans can enjoy a tasteful wine and food pairing experience with Sip, Savor, & Score from 4:30 pm - 7 pm.

Madison Lagares is a singer, songwriter, and actress from New York who will sing the national anthem. She was hand-selected by Gloria Estefan to star on Broadway as Little Gloria in "On Your Feet" and recently played Frenchy in the television show "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies".

The Queen of Spanish Harlem, Lumidee will perform at halftime. The singer of Puerto Rican descent took the world by storm in the early 2000s with hits like Uh Oooh, and She's Like the Wind. She has been featured on the FIFA World Cup soundtrack and performed at Red Bull Culture Clash NYC.

The celebration of Noche Latina will continue with various in-game elements throughout the arena with co-host Denise Gonzales.

