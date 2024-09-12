Tickets on Sale Now for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Coming to Chase Stadium
September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
As Inter Miami CF's record-breaking 2024 MLS regular season winds down, make sure to secure your seats to watch the team in action in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs! Don't miss your chance to see the team in what will be the Club's third postseason appearance!
After becoming the third-fastest team in MLS history to clinch a playoffs berth, Inter Miami will begin its Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign by hosting an opponent yet to be determined in Round One Best-of-Three Series, set to be played from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10.
Join the team in its quest to win the MLS Cup and secure your tickets now!
