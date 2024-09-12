Atlanta United to Debut Media Ambassador Award, Presented by Gallagher

September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it will annually recognize a Media Ambassador, presented by Gallagher. The award will recognize a First Team Atlanta United player who best displays values of professionalism, respect and integrity through their interactions with the media. Select local media who regularly cover the club and work with its players will vote for the award.

"We are proud to introduce the Media Ambassador award, presented by Gallagher, as a testament to the mutual respect and professionalism that defines our players' interactions with the media," said Garth Lagerwey, President and CEO of Atlanta United. "This award not only celebrates the player who best exemplifies these qualities, but it also reflects our commitment to giving back to the community."

Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services company, will provide the winning player with $5,000 to direct to a local charitable organization of their choosing. The club will also match the contribution, raising the total donation to $10,000. The 2024 Atlanta United Media Ambassador, presented by Gallagher, will be announced prior to the club's final home match of the regular season Oct. 5 against New York Red Bulls.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.