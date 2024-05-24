Strong Pitching Leads to Rainiers' Win

May 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (27-22) got back on the winning track, beating the Las Vegas Aviators (24-25) by a score of 8-3, Friday at Cheney Stadium.

Ryan Noda started the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, giving the Aviators an early 1-0 lead. It stayed 1-0 as Las Vegas' starter, Hogan Harris, kept Tacoma without a hit through the first four frames.

The Rainiers opened the flood gates in the fifth, scoring five runs on singles from Nick Solak and Michael Papierski followed by a three-run home run from Cade Marlowe. Nick Allen clubbed a solo home run in the sixth for the Aviators to make it 5-2, and that is all Jhonathan Diaz allowed.

Diaz surrendered six hits and two walks while striking out four over his 6.0 innings, earning his league-leading seventh win of the year. Las Vegas pushed a third run across in the seventh on a sacrifice fly, but the Rainiers' offense provided insurance in the eighth.

An error from Las Vegas and a single from Papierski made it 8-3, where it would stay, as Brett de Geus retired the final three batters in the ninth to earn Tacoma their third win of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jake Slaughter went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two doubles tonight, also taking a walk. The infielder has now doubled for five of his nine hits since being traded to the Rainiers. Jhonathan Diaz earned his league-leading seventh win of the season tonight, tossing his fourth quality start of the year. He allowed just two earned runs on two solo home runs over his 6.0 innings pitched. Cade Marlowe tied Michael Chavis for the team lead with his seventh home run of the season tonight. It was the first three-run blast of the year for Marlowe.

Tacoma and Las Vegas will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

