INF Mark Saccomanno to be Inducted into Round Rock Express Hall of Fame

May 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Former INF Mark Saccomanno has been selected for induction into the Round Rock Express Hall of Fame , the team announced on Friday morning. After deliberation by front office staff and shareholders, Saccomanno becomes just the 10th member to be selected for the team's prestigious Hall of Fame.

Saccomanno will be honored in a ceremony and plaque reveal, in collaboration with Ascension Seton, prior to the game on Friday, August 2 at 7:15 p.m . against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate).

"When you are fortunate enough to have played a game well enough to make it an occupation, it is a blessing. It's a long road through the minors to get to the big leagues, and if you ask anybody that has navigated through the twists and turns, they will tell you that Round Rock is the best place to play outside of the big leagues," Saccomanno said.

"I feel very fortunate to have been a part of the Express Family. The Express Hall of Fame is a perfect example of how Ryan Sanders Baseball has kept the excitement in this sport and I am honored to be a part of it."

Saccomanno was selected in the 23rd round of the 2003 amateur draft by the Houston Astros. The Houston native and Baylor University product reached Triple-A Round Rock in 2007 where he appeared at Dell Diamond for each of the next three seasons.

Saccomanno appeared in 131 games in 2007 and hit .277 with 22 home runs and 85 RBI. The right-hander returned to the Express in 2008 and slashed .297/.339/.521 in 137 games while leading the club in hits (157), home runs (27) and runs scored (83).

He was named the 2008 Round Rock Express Most Valuable Player and was named a Triple-A All-Star as he made his Major League debut for the Astros on September 8, 2008. Saccomanno hit a home run on the first pitch of his big league career and is one of only 31 players in Major League Baseball history to accomplish the feat.

In 2009, Saccomanno posted an 18-game hitting streak from May 11-29. He finished the year with a .278 batting average and led the club in RBI (67) over 137 games. In Express franchise history, no one has appeared in more games at first base (275) than Saccomanno. He is fourth in total bases (719), home runs (64) and RBI (236), fifth in hits (424) and sixth all-time in games played (405).

Round Rock returns to Constellation Field for game four of their six-game series with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) tonight at 7:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Kyle Barraclough (0-2, 4.76) will take the mound while Sugar Land has yet to name a starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.