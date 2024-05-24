Reno Drops Late Lead, Lose 4-3 to Oklahoma City

May 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Oklahoma City, Okla. - The Reno Aces (22-27) fell short to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (28-21) in a 4-3 defeat on Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Reno held a 3-2 lead into the eighth inning before allowing Oklahoma City to tie it and eventually came across with the win in the bottom of the ninth.

Humberto Castellanos was lights out, tallying his first quality start of the season after limiting Oklahoma City to two runs on two hits and one walk through 6.0 innings. The 27-year-old punched out a season-high nine batters. Castellanos has been solid for Reno through eight starts (nine appearances), posting a 4.93 ERA in 38.1 innings with a 39:15 K: BB.

Kyle Garlick got the scoring started for the Aces in the top of the first inning, roping a double into left field and driving in Adrian Del Castillo. The power hitter is slashing .246/.330/.461 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI this season.

The Aces will look to get back into the win column in game five of their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the first pitch set for Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Humberto Castellanos: 6.0 IP, 2 R/ 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 9 K * Kyle Garlick: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI * Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-4, 1 R

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 28th, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 28th, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2024

