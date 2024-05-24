Chihuahuas Take 7-6 Win Over River Cats
May 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Mason McCoy's walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the El Paso Chihuahuas a 7-6 win over the Sacramento River Cats Friday night at Southwest University Park. It ended the Chihuahuas' four-game losing streak.
El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo home run. It was Rosario's third homer in his last eight games. Tirso Ornelas went 3-for-5 with three singles, including one to lead off the bottom of the ninth.
El Paso relievers Tommy Nance, Tom Cosgrove and Alek Jacob combined to shut out Sacramento over the final four innings. Both teams made an error Friday after neither side made an error over the first three games of the series. Friday was the Chihuahuas' third walk-off win this season and the first since April 30 against Sugar Land.
Box Score: Gameday: River Cats 6, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (05/24/2024) (milb.com)
Team Records: Sacramento (29-20), El Paso (19-30)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Carson Seymour (1-3, 4.35) vs. El Paso RHP Adam Mazur (0-1, 5.73). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.