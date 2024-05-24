Bees Win Third-Straight Over Isotopes, 6-2

May 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake, UT - The Bees' Kenny Rosenberg tossed 8.0 frames of two-run ball and limited the Isotopes to just six hits, with four coming in the two-run eighth inning, to send Salt Lake to a 6-2 victory Friday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - Rosenberg's 8.0 inning start is the longest for an opponent since Sacramento's Jake Dahlberg tossed 8.0 shutout frames Oct. 3, 2021, the 2021 season finale.

-Salt Lake has won three-straight over Albuquerque, the third occurrence in the last two seasons the Bees have compiled a win streak of at least three games after not having such a streak in 2021 or 2022.

-The Isotopes scored two or fewer runs against the Bees for the sixth time in the last 19 games between the squads.

-On the year, Albuquerque was limited to two runs or fewer for the 10th time (last: May 16 vs. Sugar Land, two).

-Albuquerque was held to just one extra-base hit, Trevor Boone's double in the eighth. It's the fifth time in 2024 the club has been held to one extra-base tally (last: May 4 vs. Round Rock).

-On the bump, the pitching staff did not allow an extra-base hit for the first time since Sept. 22, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City.

-Isotopes starter Tyler Danish allowed six runs, four earned, over 5.1 frames while fanning three and walking four. It's the 11th time an Albuquerque starter has walked at least four.

-Tonight's time of game was 2:13, the third contest this year completed under 2:15 (other: May 1 vs. Round Rock, 2:14 and April 5 at Oklahoma City, 2:01).

-In the box, the Isotopes tied a season-low with just four punchouts (also: May 12 at El Paso).

-Juan Hillman made his Isotopes debut and tossed 1.2 scoreless frames and did not allow a baserunner while striking out one.

-Willie MacIver nabbed Jack Lopez attempting to steal second base in the sixth inning. It was MacIver's third caught stealing (3x22) and the club's 11th (11x70).

-The Isotopes recorded just six hits on the night, ending their six-game streak of tallying double-digit hits, the longest of the year.

-Coco Montes went 0-for-4 on the night, ending his 10-game hitting streak. During the stretch, he slashed .488/.551/.756 with three doubles, a triple, two homers and 12 RBI.

-Sean Bouchard tallied two RBI on the night, his fourth multi-RBI game with Albuquerque and his third in the last four contests. Is batting .417 (5x12) with a triple, two homers and five RBI since being sent down to Albuquerque May 22

-Drew Romo recorded a single after an 0-for-5 night last night. He hasn't had back-to-back games without a hit since going hitless in three-straight from April 2-5.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Smith's Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to start Peyton Battenfield while Salt Lake is slated to send Zach Plesac to the hill.

