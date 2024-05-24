Bouts at the Ballpark Announces Double Card Main Events

EL PASO, TEXAS - Bouts at the Ballpark, presented by Leg Up Entertainment and Ringside Ticket, announced Friday, the double main events in a thrilling night of boxing action with top contenders battling for WBC Fedcarbox titles. Bouts at the Ballpark is slated for Friday, June 28 at Southwest University Park.

Bouts at the Ballpark will feature Fernando "El Feroz" Vargas Jr. versus Mylik Birdson in a fierce showdown for the WBC Fedcarbox Super Welterweight title . In the co-main event, Nathan "El Morenito" Rodriguez will square off against Jose "Tsunami" Saant in a thrilling contest for the WBC Fedcarbox Featherweight title.

Bouts at the Ballpark gates open at 6 p.m. and fights start at 7 p.m. The fights will be streamed worldwide on DAZN.

The undercards, including professional and amateur boxers from the region, will be announced later as well as appearances and weigh-in information.

Tickets for Bouts at the Ballpark are on sale now at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office, online at SouthwestUniversityPark.com, and by phone at 915-533-BASE (2273). Corporate Partnerships for the event are available by emailing [email protected] .

BIOS

FERNANDO "EL FEROZ" VARGAS JR.

Fernando Jr. (14-0, 13 knockouts) is the son of former two-time Middleweight World Champion and 1996 Olympian Fernando Vargas Sr., who had memorable fights with Oscar De Le Hoya and Sugar Shane Mosley. Vargas Jr. is a skilled boxer with one-punch knockout power and like his father, he is an aggressive and ferocious fighter who is very popular with Latino fans.

MYLIK BIRDSON

Birdson (15-1) was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles and began boxing at 22 to escape the mean streets of Los Angeles. Mylik brings to the ring a charismatic personality combined with speed and slickness. He recently won the 147lb WBF international title while training at the world-famous Sweet Science Boxing in Hawthorne, Calif., trained by veteran trainer Jamal Abdullah and managed by manager Marco Trejo, owner of Sweet Science.

NATHAN "EL MORENITO" RODRIGUEZ

Nathan Rodríguez (13-0, 8 knockouts) made his debut as a professional boxer at the age of 16. At only 18 years old he fought on two major International Pay Per View cards, including a 10-round undercard fight with none other than Canelo Alvarez. Now, at 19 years old, and with 13 professional fights under his belt, Rodriguez not only maintains his discipline but also holds on to the goal of becoming a world champion.

JOSE "TSUNAMI" SAANT

Jose Saant (15-4-1, 5 knockouts) made his debut as a professional boxer on March 12, 2015. The 28-year-old, who hails from Ecuador, is known for his relentless speed and formidable power in the ring. Saant went on to have a decorated amateur in international competitions. In 2018, Saant became the WBC FECONSUR Bantamweight Champion. Since his title, he has continued to fight to get to the top of the rankings.

EVENT DETAILS

Date : Friday, June 28, 2024 | 7 p.m.

Location : Southwest University Park, 1 Ballpark Plaza, El Paso, Texas 79901

Main Event : Fernando "El Feroz" Vargas Jr. vs. Mylik Birdson for WBC Fedcarbox Super Welterweight title

Co-Main Event : Nathan "El Morenito" Rodriguez vs. Jose "Tsunami" Saant for WBC Fedcarbox Featherweight title

Tickets : Available at www.southwestuniversitypark.com , the Southwest University Park box office, or by calling 915-533-BASE (2273).

Official Hotel : Plaza at Pioneer Park | 106 W Mills Ave., El Paso, Texas 79901 | 915-440-7666

Official Breakfast of Champions : Barrios Eats and Drinks | 502 N Oregon, El Paso, Texas 79901 | 915-307-7981

