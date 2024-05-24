Salt Lake Bees, Big League Utah to Visit Utah Miracle League

SALT LAKE CITY â¯- Representatives from the Salt Lake Bees and Big League Utah will visit Utah Miracle League on Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Utah Miracle League is operated by Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation and plays at Gene Fullmer Recreation Center in West Jordan (8015 S. 2220 W.). The Miracle League Field of Dreams was built in 2009 to serve the adaptive community of Salt Lake. Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation prides itself on offering both adaptive and inclusive programs for the Salt Lake community with Miracle League being just one of dozens of adaptive programs ran throughout their recreation centers.

Bees players schedule to appear include pitchers Kenny Rosenberg, Zach Plesac, Davis Daniel, Andrew Wantz and Houston Harding as well as infielders Elliot Soto and Hunter Dozier. Big League Utah will be represented by coalition members Marc Amicone, John Buck and Jared Fernandez. The volunteers will serve as buddies, helping the players pitch, catch and swing while signing autographs and making lifelong memories for athletes. The Bees provide scholarships for two teams worth of athletes at Utah Miracle League.

The Miracle League is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2000 that strives to remove the barriers keeping children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America's favorite pastime. More than the game, Miracle League is about making new friends, building self-esteem and being treated just like other athletes. There are currently more than 350 Miracle League organizations across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada serving more than 450,000 children and adults.

