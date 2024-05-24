Bees Take Third Straight from Isotopes

May 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees won their third straight game against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Friday night, taking a 6-2 victory to clinch at least the series split through the first four games.

Kenny Rosenberg (W, 5-3) tallied another spectacular start on the hill for Salt Lake, racking up his seventh quality start of the season. Rosenberg fired eight complete innings while allowing just two runs on six hits while totaling seven scoreless frames to start the game before the Isotopes were able to grab a pair of runs in the eighth inning. Rosenberg's eight innings ties his career-high for the third time as the last outing he totaled eight innings was on May 24, 2022, for the Bees in Sacramento.

For the first time in the series, the Bees scored first as the action started in the second inning as the home club plated a pair. Hunter Dozier led off the inning with a single and later advanced to second after a one-out walk by Drew Ellis. Charles Leblanc placed runners on the corners with an RBI single to left field, plating Dozier from second. A pickoff error from Albuquerque starter Tyler Danish allowed for another Bees run to cross the plate and make it a 2-0 game. Salt Lake stretched the lead to three runs in the fifth inning as Jordyn Adams lined a single to center field and a fielding error by the Isotopes center fielder Trevor Boone sparked chaos and allowed Adams to race home and score.

The Bees took a firm grasp of the game in the following inning as the first three Bees reached base to load the bases for Chad Wallach to hit a sacrifice fly and score Zach Humphreys. In the ensuing at-bat, Jack Lopez singled to center field which scored Ellis and advanced Leblanc to third. Adams capped the three-run sixth inning with a sacrifice fly to center field, driving in Leblanc. The Isotopes were able to scratch across a couple of runs with two outs in the eighth inning as Sean Bouchard singled to left field, scoring Hunter Stovall and Trevor Boone.

Guillo Zuniga entered in relief of Rosenberg in the ninth inning and put together a 1-2-3 inning while picking up a couple of strikeouts.

The Bees will face off against the Isotopes tomorrow evening with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. for the first fireworks night of the season. Right-hander Zach Plesac will toe the rubber for Salt Lake with Peyton Battenfield set to start for Albuquerque.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.