Jose Abreu Scheduled to Join Triple-A Sugar Land Today

May 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Astros first baseman Jose Abreu is scheduled to join the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys today. Sugar Land is set to host Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. tonight.

Prior to today, Abreu had been working out in West Palm Beach since being optioned to the minor leagues on May 1. While in West Palm, he started five games for the Astros Florida Coast League team, going 7-for-22 (.318) with two doubles, and a home run while posting a .920 OPS (.375 OBP, .575 SLG). He also had five runs scored with one walk and two strikeouts in his 23 plate appearances. In addition to the five games played, Abreu had dozens of live batting practice at-bats while in West Palm Beach.

