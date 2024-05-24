Tacoma Splits Twin Bill with Las Vegas

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (26-22) split the doubleheader with the Las Vegas Aviators (24-24), winning game one 16-6 and dropping game two by a score of 9-4, Thursday at Cheney Stadium.

After scoring 14 runs in the opener last night, Tacoma's offense came to play again in game one tonight, scoring 16 runs. They opened the game with a four-run first inning, scoring on singles from Brian Anderson, Michael Chavis and Isiah Gilliam.

They grew their lead to 5-0 in the third on a double from Samad Taylor. Las Vegas stormed back with four runs in the fourth on three singles and a double from Miguel Andujar, but the Rainiers weren't done.

Tacoma scored three runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and four in the sixth highlighted by home runs from Anderson, Jason Vosler and Ryan Bliss. That surrounded a two-run home run from Carlos Perez in the top of the fifth, giving the Rainiers a 16-6 win.

They began game two just how game one ended, getting a three-run home run from Chavis in the first to take an early lead. The Aviators chipped away, however, tying the game in the second on a single from Hoy Park and a two-run single from Lazaro Armenteros.

The game stayed tied 3-3 until the fifth, when Las Vegas took their first lead of the night. They scored two runs on a solo home run from Armenteros and a fielder's choice. The Aviators blew it open in the seventh with a grand slam from Drew Lugbauer, his second in as many days.

Trailing 9-3, Tacoma got a run back in their half of the seventh on an RBI double from Bliss, but that is all they would score, dropping the second game for their first loss of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tacoma scored a season-high 16 runs in their first game, drawing a season-high 13 walks. Nine of their 13 walks came around to score. Tayler Saucedo pitched in his first game on Major League rehab since landing on the Mariners IL back on May 8 with a right knee hyperextension. Saucedo spun a perfect inning of relief, striking out a batter along the way. Tacoma stole seven bases as a team in their two games tonight, getting two from Cade Marlowe, Ryan Bliss and Samad Taylor.

Tacoma and Las Vegas will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

