Soto's Game-Winning Triple Helps Bees Take Down Isotopes

May 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees came up on the winning end of a thriller against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday evening, walking things off 9-8 on a two-out, three-run triple by Elliot Soto in the game's final at bat.

Despite leading for the majority of the night, the Bees found themselves needing to make some magic in the bottom of the ninth, chasing a pair of runs with just three outs to spare. The comeback effort began as soon as the inning started, with back-to-back walks by Niko Goodrum and Jason Martin and a sacrifice bunt by Hunter Dozier placing the tying run into scoring position with only one out. After a Drew Ellis strikeout, Charles Leblanc worked a four-pitch walk of his own to load up the bases with two outs, chasing Isotopes reliever Kyle Wilcox from the game in favor of Blake Goldsberry and setting the stage for Soto's late-game heroics. After working the count to 2-2, the Salt Lake shortstop got a hanging curveball on the fifth pitch of the at-bat and lined it all the way to the wall in left-center field, allowing all three runners to come around the bases and sending both the team and the fans in attendance at Smith's Ballpark into a frenzy.

The walkoff hit capped off an excellent day at the plate for Soto, who finished the game 2-for-5 while matching a season-high with four RBI. The rest of the Bees lineup performed admirably as well, with eight of the nine starters reaching base at least once and seven getting into the hit column for a combined total of 12 on the day for the team. Both Michael Stefanic and Bryce Teodosio joined Soto in the multi-hit club with three knocks apiece, and Ellis belted his third longball of the season in the fourth inning off of Albuquerque starter Tanner Gordon to drive in a pair of runs of his own.

The Bees will now try to keep things rolling in the fourth game of the series against the Isotopes on Friday night, with Kenny Rosenberg getting the assignment for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

