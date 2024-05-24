Stunner Space Cowboys Come off Mat to Take Down Round Rock 3-2

SUGAR LAND, TX - Trailing by one heading to the bottom of the ninth, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-17) loaded up the bases and got a walk-off base hit to top the Round Rock Express (26-22) 3-2 on Friday night at Constellation Field. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here .

Trailing 2-1 going to the last half inning, Pedro León was plunked by RHP Cole Winn (L, 0-1), the second time León was hit by a pitch on the evening, to put the tying runner on first. Will Wagner ripped a single up the middle to put runners on first and second for Cooper Hummel, who walked to load the bases up. César Salazar worked a 2-2 count and rifled a ball down the left-field line to score Léon and Wagner, walking off the Express to give the Space Cowboys their 32nd win of the season.

"I was looking for a specific pitch," said Salazar after the game. "And I got it, and I got the job done. It was fun. These victories are the ones you remember the most. It's a great team. I'm happy I did something to help us win."

Houston Astros RHP José Urquidy took the mound in his second rehab start with the Space Cowboys after a start on May 18 with the Corpus Christi Hooks. He gave up a first-pitch single to the Texas Rangers' rehabbing outfielder Wyatt Langford to start the game off. After the first pitch, Urquidy would go on to retire the next 11 of 12 batters he faced. With two outs in the fourth, back-to back singles for Round Rock would score the first run of the night, and Urquidy would exit the game after 3.2 innings. He gave up four hits and struck out three in his outing.

In the bottom of the fifth, after making a great snag in the half-inning prior, Wagner took the first pitch he saw and cranked it over the right-field bullpen, his second homer of the year and first since April 13, to tie the game up at one.

LHP Eric Lauer made his first appearance with Sugar Land and after allowing a lead-off baserunner immediately picked him off to clear the bases. Later in the frame with two gone and runners on the corners, Lauer struck out Trevor Hauver to escape the jam. The next inning, despite getting though the first two outs with ease, Round Rock loaded the bases up against Lauer on an error, a bloop single and a base hit that deflected off the first-base bag, bringing up Sandro Fabian, who was hit by a pitch to bring in a run. Left fielder Hummel made the sliding grab on a sinking line drive to end the inning.

Leading 3-1 in the series, the Space Cowboys continue their six-game tilt against the Round Rock Express on Saturday night. RHP Ryan Gusto (0-1, 8.44) is set to toe the slab for Sugar Land against Round Rock's RHP Owen White (1-2, 5.02) for a 6:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

