Sugar Land Walks off Round Rock, 3-2
May 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-17) stole a 3-2 win from the Round Rock Express (26-22) at Constellation Field on Friday night. C César Salazar drove in two runs on a walk-off single as Sugar Land has won three of the four games played in the six-game set.
Round Rock reliever RHP Cole Winn (0-1, 7.04) took home the loss. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work. Sugar Land reliever RHP Wander Suero (3-0, 3.10) earned the victory after pitching a perfect top of the ninth inning as he recorded one strikeout.
Along the Train Tracks:
Round Rock got on the board first in the top of the fourth to make it 1-0. 2B Matt Duffy drove in 1B Blaine Crim on a single to right field.
3B Will Wagner had the answer for Sugar Land as he launched a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to knot the game at one.
An error and two singles loaded the bases for RF Sandro Fabian in the seventh inning. Fabian was hit by a pitch to break the tie and put the Express up 2-1.
With one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Space Cowboys C César Salazar hit a line drive down the left field line to score two and give his team a 3-2 walk-off victory.
E-Train Excerpts:
Texas Rangers OF Wyatt Langford made his first rehab appearance with Round Rock on Friday. Thefourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored as the designated hitter.
Express starter RHP Kyle Barraclough allowed one run on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 5.0 innings to earn a no decision.
Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land will return to Constellation Field for game five of the series on Saturday. Express RHP Owen White (1-2, 5.02) is scheduled to start up against Space Cowboys RHP Ryan Gusto (0-1, 8.44). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT.
Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!
#RR#
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2024
- Sugar Land Walks off Round Rock, 3-2 - Round Rock Express
- Stunner Space Cowboys Come off Mat to Take Down Round Rock 3-2 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Earns 4-3 Walk-off Win Over Aces - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Bees Take Third Straight from Isotopes - Salt Lake Bees
- Bees Win Third-Straight Over Isotopes, 6-2 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Reno Drops Late Lead, Lose 4-3 to Oklahoma City - Reno Aces
- Bouts at the Ballpark Announces Double Card Main Events - El Paso Chihuahuas
- INF Mark Saccomanno to be Inducted into Round Rock Express Hall of Fame - Round Rock Express
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - May 24, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Jose Abreu Scheduled to Join Triple-A Sugar Land Today - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Salt Lake Bees, Big League Utah to Visit Utah Miracle League - Salt Lake Bees
- Tacoma Splits Twin Bill with Las Vegas - Tacoma Rainiers
- Soto's Game-Winning Triple Helps Bees Take Down Isotopes - Salt Lake Bees
- Soto's Three-Run Double Gives Bees 9-8 Triumph Over Isotopes - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Round Rock Express Stories
- Sugar Land Walks off Round Rock, 3-2
- INF Mark Saccomanno to be Inducted into Round Rock Express Hall of Fame
- Sugar Land Takes Game Three Over Round Rock, 8-5
- Round Rock Earns 2-1 Win Over Sugar Land In Pitchers' Duel
- Express See 5-3 Loss to Sugar Land in Tuesday Night's Series Opener