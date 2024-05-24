Sugar Land Walks off Round Rock, 3-2

May 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-17) stole a 3-2 win from the Round Rock Express (26-22) at Constellation Field on Friday night. C César Salazar drove in two runs on a walk-off single as Sugar Land has won three of the four games played in the six-game set.

Round Rock reliever RHP Cole Winn (0-1, 7.04) took home the loss. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work. Sugar Land reliever RHP Wander Suero (3-0, 3.10) earned the victory after pitching a perfect top of the ninth inning as he recorded one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock got on the board first in the top of the fourth to make it 1-0. 2B Matt Duffy drove in 1B Blaine Crim on a single to right field.

3B Will Wagner had the answer for Sugar Land as he launched a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to knot the game at one.

An error and two singles loaded the bases for RF Sandro Fabian in the seventh inning. Fabian was hit by a pitch to break the tie and put the Express up 2-1.

With one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Space Cowboys C César Salazar hit a line drive down the left field line to score two and give his team a 3-2 walk-off victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers OF Wyatt Langford made his first rehab appearance with Round Rock on Friday. Thefourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored as the designated hitter.

Express starter RHP Kyle Barraclough allowed one run on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 5.0 innings to earn a no decision.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land will return to Constellation Field for game five of the series on Saturday. Express RHP Owen White (1-2, 5.02) is scheduled to start up against Space Cowboys RHP Ryan Gusto (0-1, 8.44). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT.

