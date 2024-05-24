OKC Earns 4-3 Walk-off Win Over Aces

May 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

A wild pitch on strike three with the bases loaded allowed the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to score the winning run in a 4-3 walk-off win against the Reno Aces Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the score tied, 3-3, the bases loaded and the count at 0-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jonathan Araúz struck out swinging on a wild pitch that allowed Austin Gauthier to score the winning run from third base. Oklahoma City (28-21) had tied the score, 3-3, in the eighth inning when James Outman lined an RBI single into left field. Reno (22-27) scored the first run of the night on a RBI double by Kyle Garlick in the first inning. Oklahoma City knotted the score, 1-1, on a sacrifice fly by Araúz in the third inning. Trey Sweeney led off the fifth inning with a solo home run out to center field to give OKC a 2-1 advantage. The Aces went back in front in the seventh inning when José Herrera hit a RBI single and Bryson Brigman later added a RBI single for a 3-2 lead before OKC came back to secure its second walk-off win of the season.

Of Note:

- Oklahoma City won a game in walk-off fashion for the second time this season, second time this month and second time in the last six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC also recorded a walk-off win, 5-4, on May 4 against Salt Lake in the 11th inning.

-Oklahoma City improved to 5-1 in the last six games overall and to 7-2 in the last nine home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC now leads the six-game series against the Aces, 3-1.

-OKC held the Aces to three runs Friday and Oklahoma City pitchers have now held opponents to four runs or less 18 times in the last 22 games.

-Trey Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, hitting OKC's first home run in the last three games. The home run was his third of the season and first since April 25 in Albuquerque. He has now hit safely in four straight games (5x17).

-Andre Lipcius singled and drew a walk as he extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games and his on-base streak to 14 games. During the hitting streak, Lipcius is 14-for-32 (.438) with three doubles, three homers, four walks, six RBI and five runs scored. The hitting streak is his longest since also hitting safely in eight straight games with Triple-A Toledo Sept. 14-22, 2022.

-Chris Owings extended his hitting streak to five games, going 1-for-2 with a triple and scored a run. He is batting 7-for-17 (.412) during the five-game stretch.

-Pitcher Michael Petersen (2-0) was credited with the win, retiring all three Aces batters he faced in the ninth inning with a strikeout. He has not allowed a run in 17 of his 19 appearances this season, giving up a total of four runs (three earned) and nine hits over 18.1 innings with 25 strikeouts.

Next Up: The series between Oklahoma City and Reno continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Single-game tickets for OKC games through June are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets . Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

