Soto's Three-Run Double Gives Bees 9-8 Triumph Over Isotopes

May 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Salt Lake City, UT - Elliot Soto was a fan favorite in Albuquerque for two seasons, and delivered many memorable moments on the field, hitting .298 across 193 games between 2018-19. Tonight, he broke the Isotopes hearts. Soto came through with a game-ending three-run double with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth inning, as Salt Lake stunned Albuquerque by a 9-8 final at Smith's Ballpark.

The Isotopes broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the ninth when Aaron Schunk stepped to the plate and cashed in via two-out, two-run double down the left field line. In the bottom half, Kyle Wilcox walked the bases loaded, sandwiched around two outs. After the third free pass, Albuquerque manager Pedro Lopez lifted Wilcox for Blake Goldsberry , who surrendered the blow off Soto's bat.

Topes Scope: - Tonight was the fifth time a former Isotopes player has delivered a walk-off hit against his old team, and first since Johnny Monell on April 25, 2016 at Las Vegas (solo homer). Others include Derek Wathan (June 21, 2006 at Memphis, solo homer), Valentino Pascucci (May 23, 2008 at New Orleans, solo homer) and Chris Aguila (July 21, 2008 at New Orleans, RBI double).

- Schunk's double marked the eighth go-ahead knock in the seventh inning or later for Albuquerque this season, and second of the series. Drew Romo connected on a solo homer to start a five-run eighth on Tuesday.

- Albuquerque lost in walk-off fashion for the first time since Sept. 2, 2023, when Sacramento's Heliot Ramos launched a three-run homer off Victor Vodnik in the ninth inning.

- The Isotopes have notched double-digits in hits over six consecutive games, their longest such stretch since accomplishing the feat in seven-straight from May 23-30 last year.

- Albuquerque has scored at least six runs in their last six ballgames, an occurrence that had not taken place since Aug. 20-26, 2023.

- With tonight's loss, the Isotopes dropped to 4-9 in contests decided by one run in 2024, including 1-4 on the road. This is the first time Albuquerque has dropped games on back-to-back days that were both one-run affairs since Sept. 20-21, 2022 at Sugar Land (3-2 and 4-3).

- Soto became the 18th opposing player to tally at least four RBI in a game against Albuquerque this season and first since Sugar Land's Jesus Bastidas on May 17 (five RBI).

- Sean Bouchard was 2-for-5 with a triple, his fifth three-bagger and 13th extra-base hit in 62 at-bats in Triple-A this season. This is his first stretch of consecutive multi-hit performances since three-straight from Sept. 28-30, 2023 vs. Los Angeles (NL) and Minnesota.

- Schunk has hit safely in his last 13 starts, with just a lone hitless pinch-hit appearance mixed in. He is slashing .345/.397/.621 with five doubles, a triple, three homers and 10 RBI during the stretch.

- Romo saw his nine-game hit streak come to an end, as he finished 0-for-5. He compiled a slash line of .400/.429/.725 with a two-bagger, four long balls and 10 RBI in the span that started May 9.

- Coco Montes extended his hit streak to 10 games, the fourth Isotope to reach double-digits in 2024 (also: Schunk, Romo, Jimmy Herron) . It is Montes' longest stretch since a 11-gamer from Aug. 12-25, 2023. During this stretch, he is slashing .488/.551/.756 with two homers and 12 RBI.

- Trevor Boone was 2-for-4, including a two-run triple in the fifth inning. It marked his third multi-hit game of the campaign between Spokane and Albuquerque (also: April 17 vs. Everett, May 4 vs. Eugene). Additonally, Boone has seven triples in 45 contests at the Triple-A level.

- Sam Hilliard struck out three times in a contest for the third time in his last seven contests, after previously not suffering the fate since May 1, 2023 with Atlanta.

- Tanner Gordon made his return to the hill for his first Isotopes start since Sept. 22. He initially tossed three frames without permitting a run, extending his scoreless innings streak to 12.0 dating back to last year. However, Salt Lake blitzed Gordon for five runs in the fourth, ending his evening.

- Gordon allowed eight hits, the 13th time an Isotopes hurler has relented at least eight knocks in 2024 and second-straight game after Josh Rogers did so Wednesday afternoon.

- Salt Lake's five-run fourth inning means Albuquerque has allowed a minimum of five tallies in a frame on 16 occassions this year.

On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish is set to face his old team tomorrow, having played for the Bees in 2021. Salt Lake's starter is undecided. First pitch from Smith's Ballpark is slated for 6:35 pm MT.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2024

