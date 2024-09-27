The New Balance Future Stars Series Set for Dell Diamond on October 4-5

September 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in conjunction with Program 15 Sports, announced on Friday that The New Balance Future Stars Series will take place at Dell Diamond on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5.

"While the 2024 season is over for the Round Rock Express, we're looking forward to having October baseball at our ballpark," Express Assistant General Manager Stu Scally said. "Some of the best talent in the state of Texas will appear over two days at Dell Diamond and we're thrilled to host a couple more games before the offseason hits."

The event will showcase some of the top junior college players in the country. Previous events have provided a glimpse of future professional prospects and recently drafted players.

Each player will be evaluated through testing from Pazik Performance and NTangible, organizations focusing on developing and assessing the mental side of the game. These tools, along with Trackman data, Synergy video, and subjective evaluations will also be included in the weekend of games. All player information goes towards an overall Future Star Series role forecasting model to help drive player and team recognition.

On Friday, October 4, Odessa College will take on Cisco College at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5 will feature Wharton County Junior College squaring off against Ranger Junior College, with the first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. Both games are expected to last up to 16 innings in length.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 27, 2024

The New Balance Future Stars Series Set for Dell Diamond on October 4-5 - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.