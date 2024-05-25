Stripers Hit Hard Again in 10-2 Loss to Jacksonville
May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (23-27) were once again on the receiving end of a dominant night of offense from the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (22-28), which smacked three home runs and racked up double-digit runs once again to win 10-2 on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: After retiring the first five batters he faced, things came apart for Gwinnett starter Bryce Elder (L, 2-1) on a solo home run by Troy Johnston in the second. Two batters later, Griffin Conine smashed a two-run homer to extend the lead to a decisive 3-0. Gwinnett would not score until a two-run home run by Andrew Velazquez (6) in the eighth inning made it 8-2.
Key Contributors: Velazquez (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) accounted for both the Stripers' runs while Forrest Wall collected his third triple of the season in the first inning. For Jacksonville, Johnston and Conine had the early home runs while Javier Sanoja (2-for-4, double, homer) finished with a game-high 4 RBI. Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Yonny Chirinos (W, 5-4) went a season-high 8.0 innings for the Jumbo Shrimp.
Noteworthy: With a base hit in the first inning, Yuli Gurriel extended his on-base streak to 15 games, placing him in a tie with Wall and Eli White for the longest on the club this season. The home run for Velazquez was his sixth of the season, as he continues to lead Gwinnett in that category. The Stripers avoided being shut out on that late home run and have scored at least once in 49 of 50 games this season.
Next Game (Sunday, May 26): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-4, 4.50 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against RHP Roddery Munoz (1-3, 6.41 ERA). It's Sunday Funday at Coolary Field, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Posttgame Kids Run the Bases.
