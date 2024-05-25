Acuña, Ritter Lead Syracuse To 9-6 Win Over Scranton/wilkes-Barre On Saturday Night
May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets scored nine runs in the first two innings, and the bullpen didn't allow a run as Syracuse beat Scranton/Wilkes, 9-6, on Saturday night. The win evens the series at three games apiece with a game left to play on Sunday. Luisangel Acuña had his first four-hit Triple-A game, and Luke Ritter had five RBIs in the win.
Syracuse (30-19) blasted the game open in the top of the first inning. Acuña singled, José Iglesias singled, and Rylan Bannon was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ritter then doubled down the left-field line, clearing the bases to give the Mets a 3-0 lead. Two batters later, Mike Brosseau singled home Ritter for a 4-0 edged. Then, later in the inning, with two outs, Rhylan Thomas doubled to the left-field wall to bring in Borsseau for a 5-0 advantage.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (32-18) responded in the bottom of the first. D.J. LeMahieu, on an MLB rehab assignment, walked. Then, Oswald Peraza singled, and T.J. Rumfield walked to load the bases. Carlos Narvaez followed with a two-run single, scoring LeMahieu and Peraza to make it a 5-2 ballgame. After Taylor Trammell struck out, Jose Rojas walked to load the bases. Oscar Gonzalez then hit a slow ground ball to the left side for an infield single, scoring Rumfield to make it a 5-3 game.
The Mets struck right back in the second. With two outs, Bannon walked. Ritter followed with a two-run home run over the wall in left-center field that pushed the Syracuse lead to four, 7-3. Trayce Thompson then walked, Brosseau was hit by a pitch, and Yolmer Sanchez reached on a fielding error to load the bases. Thomas singled to score Thompson as Brosseau, capping off a four-run frame that game the Mets a 9-3 lead.
The RailRiders clawed closer in the third. Narvaez singled, and Trammell doubled to put runners at second and third base. Jose Rojas followed with a double that scored Narvaez and Trammell to make it a 9-5 ballgame.
In the fourth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases with one out. Rojas grounded a ball to second for a force out, but a run scored on the play trim the deficit to three, 9-6.
From there, both bullpens dominated. Neither bullpen allowed a run. On the Syracuse side, Jon Duplantier, Ty Adcock, Danny Young, Grant Hartwig, and Dedniel Núñez combined to toss five and two-thirds scoreless innings while allowing only two hits and four walks with ten strikeouts.
The Mets and RailRiders conclude their six-day, seven-game series on Sunday. Right-hander José Butto is scheduled to throw for Syracuse. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.
