David Parkinson Spins a Gem to Lead IronPigs by Red Wings
May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Three run frames in the fifth and sixth innings was more than enough for David Parkinson as he twirled a gem for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-29) in a 6-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings (24-23) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Scoreless after two frames, Rochester made the first move in the third. With two outs, Travis Blankenhorn belted his 12th homer of the season, a solo shot, to make it 1-0 Rochester.
The IronPigs rallied with two outs in the fifth to take the lead. With two on and two out, Jim Haley shot a single up the middle to score Rafael Marchan and tie the game. The next hitter, Cal Stevenson, ripped a two-run triple to left-centerfield, making it 3-1 Lehigh Valley.
Weston Wilson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the 'Pigs before they got even more two out magic. With a runner at first, Esteban Quiroz roped a double up the right-centerfield alley, scoring Darick Hall to make it 5-1. Simon Muzziotti followed with a single to score Quiroz to make it 6-1.
Rochester got a solo from Carter Kieboom, his second of the year, in the seventh and a run on a groundout in the ninth, but the IronPigs held firm for a 6-3 win.
David Parkinson (1-2) picked up his first win of the season for the IronPigs, as he went at least six innings for the second straight start. He allowed just two runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out four.
Jackson Rutledge (2-3) suffered the loss for the Red Wings, allowing six runs in 5.2 innings on eight hits and walks, striking out four.
The 'Pigs and Red Wings wrap up their series on Sunday, May 26. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Tyler Phillips (5-2, 4.79) slated to go for Lehigh Valley while Rochester goes with Thaddeus Ward (2-2, 6.55)
