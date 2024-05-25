Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 25 at Lehigh Valley

May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (24-22) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-29)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-2, 5.97) vs. LHP David Parkinson (0-2, 4.76)

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN: The Rochester Red Wings picked up the win against Lehigh Valley Friday night in a high-scoring contest, 10-6...DH JUAN YEPEZ drove in four runs, including a three run homer and a sacrifice fly, and LF DARREN BAKER picked up three hits for the third time this season to pace the offense...RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM delivered 1.1 hitless innings in relief, his sixth consecutive scoreless outing...the Red Wings look to make it back-to-back wins tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against IronPigs LHP David Parkinson.

BAKER'S DOZEN: LF DARREN BAKER finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in last night's contest, his 12th multi-hit game of the season...his RBI came with two outs, marking his 12th two-out RBI of the season, second-most on the team...he has also hit safely in ten of his last 12 games dating back to 5/12 at SWB...

12 multi-hit games is second-most on the team, trailing only CF JAMES WOOD (16).

LET THEM HAVE HITS: The Red Wings offense combined for 10 runs and 10 hits last night, including three hits from LF DARREN BAKER , and two from CF ALEX CALL ...this is the sixth time this season they have scored double-digit runs, and marks the 18th time with double-digit hits...

Rochester's offense posts' a .261 (388-for-1485) batting average this season, sixth-best in the International League

BUFFALO WILL: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM worked his sixth consecutive outing without giving up a run last night, logging 1.1 hitless innings with two punch outs...the Georgia native has only allowed five batters to reach over his scoreless span, giving up two hits, a walk, and two HBP in 7.1 innings since 5/12 in Scranton/WB...

The right-hander's active scoreless appearance streak is the ninth best active streak in the International League and is second on the team, two behind RHP ADONIS MEDINA (8).

THE TRUTH HERZ: LHP DJ HERZ earned his second win of the season last night, logging 5.0 innings allowing two earned on three hits while striking out five and walking three...this is the lefty's fourth start of the season where he record 5.0 innings pitched, allowing two or less runs, and striking out five or more batters.

THAT'S CALL FOLKS: CF ALEX CALL finished the contest 2-for-4, with a double, two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk...he leads the team (min. 10 AB) with a .382 (13-for-34) batting average and four doubles with runners in scoring position...

He is hitting .254 (15-for-59) across 15 night games, versus a .172 (10-for-58) batting average in 16 day games.

THREE FOR JUAN: 1B JUAN YEPEZ crushed a three-run home run in the top of the fifth for his second home run of the series, finishing 1-for-4 with 4 runs-batted in and a run scored...the Venezuela native's three home runs and seven RBI against Lehigh Valley this season both lead the team...he has now reached base safely in each of his last six games since 5/19 against Buffalo, totaling a team-leading six walks over that span.

