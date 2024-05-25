Koperniak Drives Double to Down Durham

May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 4-3 win at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

With two on in the top of the eighth inning, left fielder Matt Koperniak smacked a double to break a 2-2 tie. The left-handed hitter finished the night 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and two RBIs. Memphis originally gained a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning on a designated hitter Nick Dunn single.

Starting pitcher Sem Robberse allowed two runs on three hits, walked three and struck out six. The right-handed pitcher tossed 5.2 innings and was given no decision. Kolton Ingram (S, 1) tossed a scoreless ninth to record his first save as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 28 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

