Koperniak Drives Double to Down Durham
May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 4-3 win at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
With two on in the top of the eighth inning, left fielder Matt Koperniak smacked a double to break a 2-2 tie. The left-handed hitter finished the night 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and two RBIs. Memphis originally gained a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning on a designated hitter Nick Dunn single.
Starting pitcher Sem Robberse allowed two runs on three hits, walked three and struck out six. The right-handed pitcher tossed 5.2 innings and was given no decision. Kolton Ingram (S, 1) tossed a scoreless ninth to record his first save as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals organization.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 28 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
