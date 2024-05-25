Knights Drop Saturday's Game to Sounds, 5-3
May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(NASHVILLE, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game five of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds by a score 5-3 on Saturday night from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Chris Roller launched a two-run, walk-off home run to lead the Sounds to the win.
RHP Touki Toussaint started the game and was remarkable for the Knights. Toussaint, who was making his first start of the season, fanned eight batters over four hitless innings. His only baserunner was a walk. In all, he threw 48 pitches, 35 strikes.
In the top of the third inning, shortstop Colson Montgomery singled home Charlotte's first run of the game. For Montgomery, it was his 20th RBI of the season. In the top of the sixth, third baseman Wilmer Difo drove home Charlotte's second run of the night with an RBI single. The Sounds scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to then go on and take a 3-2 lead - but first baseman Jared Walsh changed the game with one swing of the bat.
Walsh launched his third home run in his last two games, to tie the game at 3-3. The home run was his fourth of the season. He hit two home runs in Friday's game.
Then, the Sounds walked it off in the ninth.
The Knights have dropped all five games in the series and will look for a win in the finale on Sunday afternoon. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 3:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
