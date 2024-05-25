May 25 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (22-27) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (22-24)

Saturday, May 25 - 6:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Julio Teheran (0-4, 10.32) vs. RHP Domingo GermaÌn (0-1, 7.20)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and Indianapolis will take the field for the fifth game of their current six-game series. The I-Cubs and Indians are currently knotted up in the series with each team winning two games. Starting on the bump for the I-Cubs tonight will be right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran . The Colombia native joined the Iowa Cubs a little over a month ago on April 18 signing a minor league contract with Chicago after being designated for assignment by the New York Mets on April 9. In his time with Iowa, the 33-year-old has made six starts and owns a record of 0-4 with a 10.32 ERA. Starting opposite of Teheran for Indianapolis will be right-hander Domingo Germán .

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: The I-Cubs and Indians will play game five of their six games series tonight, with the series currently tied at 2-2. The Indians won the first and third game of the series, with Iowa taking games two and four. Yesterday's 12-0 shutout victory for the I-Cubs brought Iowa's all-time record against Indianapolis to 54-70, including going 30-31 all-time at home versus the Indians.

CANARIO IS CRUSHING: One of the hottest bats in the I-Cubs' lineup is coming from outfielder Alexander Canario . In last night's game versus Indianapolis, he went 2-for-5 at the dish with two runs scored, a home runs, and three RBI. This comes on the heels of his performance on Thursday night where he went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and four RBI. Thursday marked the first multi-homer game of the season for the 24-year-old and his first multi-homer game since August 24, 2023, which also came against Indianapolis. With his two home runs on Thursday, Canario now has 11 multi-home run games in his career. The Dominican Republic native is certainly putting his power on display as of late as he has recorded an extra-base hit in six consecutive games, which is tied for longest streak active streak in the International League. From a personal standpoint, it's his longest extra-base hit streak since he collected one in six straight games from May 18-26, 2022, when he was a member of Double-A Tennessee. Over this current six-game stretch, Canario is slashing an impressive .429/.467/1.000 with four doubles, four home runs, and 11 RBI.

CROW-ARMSTRONG'S RETURN: Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is back in the Iowa lineup after he was optioned by Chicago on May 20. Previously, the 22-year-old was up in the big leagues where he appeared in 23 games. During that span, Crow-Armstrong hit .236 (13-for-55) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, and nine RBI to go along with five stolen bases. Since his return to Iowa, Crow-Armstrong has recorded a multi-hit game in all four contests versus the Indians highlighted by his four-hit outing in last night's 12-0 victory. Crow-Armstrong was the leading force at the plate for Iowa last night as he put on a show after going 4-for-5 with four runs scored, three doubles, a home run, and four RBI. His three two-baggers that were tallied last night were the most by an I-Cub in a single game this season. In the current series versus the Indians, Crow-Armstrong has gone 10-for- 19 (.526) at the plate with four doubles, three home runs, and seven RBI.

REHABBERS GETTING RIGHT: Last night, the I-Cubs had a pair of Major League Rehabbers take the mound in Jordan Wicks and Daniel Palencia . It was the start of the assignment for Wicks who started the game for Iowa and finished with a final line of 2.0 innings, two hits allowed, no runs, no walks, and three strikeouts. Wicks, who had been up in the big leagues with Chicago all season, was placed on the injured list back on April 28 with a left forearm strain. Before his injury, the 24-year-old made five appearances with Chicago (all starts) and tallied a record of 1-2 with an ERA of 4.70 over 23.0 innings of work. The 2021 first round draft pick out of Kansas State has spent time with Iowa before, which happened last season. In 2023, Wicks made seven starts for Iowa and went 3-0 with a 3.82 ERA, 30 strikeouts, and 13 walks in 33.0 innings.

OFFENSIVE ABILITY: The I-Cubs offense was on full display in last night's dominant 12-0 victory. The I-Cubs totaled 16 hits, which set a new season-high for hits in a game this season. The previous mark this season was set at 15 which had been achieved three times with most recent coming on May 16 against Syracuse. Iowa also tied its season high for runs scored in a game (last - 4/26 at Buffalo).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.