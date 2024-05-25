Early Deficit Dooms RailRiders

May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA (May 25) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Syracuse Mets 9-6 on Saturday evening at PNC Field. The Mets tallied nine runs over the first two innings and held off multiple comeback attempts by the RailRiders.

Syracuse plated five runs in the top of the first. After Luisangel Acuña and Jose Iglesias singled, Rylan Bannon was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Luke Ritter cleared the base paths with a double giving the Mets an early 3-0 advantage. Mike Brosseau's RBI single made it 4-0, and Rylan Thomas doubled in Brosseau to give Syracuse a five-run lead.

SWB responded in the bottom of the first by sending all nine batters to the plate and scoring three runs. MLB rehabber DJ LeMahieu led off with a walk and Oswald Peraza followed with a single. After T.J. Rumfield walked to load the bases, Carlos Narvaez drove in a pair, cutting the lead to three Jose Rojas used a pitch challenge to earn a walk, setting up Oscar Gonzalez's infield base hit that scored Rumfield for the third run, making it 5-3.

The Mets answered in the top of the second. Ritter hit a 344-foot two-run homer and Thomas drove in two runs with a single up the middle, giving the Mets a 9-3 lead. Clayton Andrews came on in relief to strike out Acuña and stranded the bases loaded and limit the damage.

The RailRiders chipped away at Syracuse's lead in the bottom of the third. Narvaez singled and Taylor Trammell roped a double to right center. Rojas followed with a two-run double to pull SWB within four at 9-5.

In the bottom of the fourth, the RailRiders continued added another. After back-to-back base hits from Peraza and Rumfield, Trammell walked to load the bases. A Rojas single plated Peraza, making it 9-6.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre threatened in each of the final four innings, but could not manage to complete the comeback effort.

Ben Shields (L,0-1), making his Triple-A debut, pitched 1.2 innings giving up eight hits and nine runs. Andrews, Mosqueda, and Alex Mauricio all worked relief for SWB, allowing zero runs through seven and a third frames. Syracuse starting pitcher, Dom Hamel, pitched 3.1 innings giving up eight hits and six runs. Jon Duplantier (W,2-1) was credited with the win for the Mets.

Scranton Wilkes/Barre concludes their homestand against the Mets Sunday at 1:05 P.M. for a Geisinger Family Fun Day. The RailRiders will start Will Warren against Syracuse's Jose Buttó. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 32-18

