Knights Announce Three Roster Moves Saturday

May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(NASHVILLE, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights have announced three roster moves today ahead of the team's 7:35 p.m. ET against the Nashville Sounds from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN.

OF Zach DeLoach was optioned to Charlotte from the Chicago White Sox and added to Charlotte's active roster today. DeLoach was recalled by the Chicago White Sox on May 22 and made his MLB debut that day. In three games with the White Sox, DeLoach went 0-for-5 with a walk. DeLoach, 25, is hitting .263 (36-for-137) with 24 runs scored, three doubles, one triple, two home runs, 18 RBI and eight stolen bases in 38 games with the Knights this year,. He was acquired by the White Sox on February 3 in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

INF Angelo Castellano was placed on Charlotte's Development List today. In 28 games with the Knights this season, he is hitting .218 (22-for-101) with 14 runs scored, two doubles, four home runs,11 RBI and three stolen bases. He was promoted to Charlotte's active roster from Double-A Birmingham on April 6. Last year, he posted a .281 batting average with 54 runs scored, 21 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs, 55 RBI and 12 stolen bases with Triple-A Omaha in 107 games.

Additionally, INF Bryan Ramos completed his MLB Rehab Assignment and was activated by the Chicago White Sox. Ramos, 22, was placed on the Chicago White Sox 10-day injured list on May 17 (retroactive to May 15). In two games with the Knights on rehab, Ramos hit .500 (2-for-4) with one run scored and two walks. Ramos entered the season as the number four prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, as rated by MLB Pipeline.

