SWB Game Notes - May 25

May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (29-19) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (32-17)

Game 50 | Home Game 23 | PNC Field | Saturday, May 25, 2024 | First Pitch 4:05 PM

RHP Dom Hamel (1-2, 6.48) vs LHP Ben Shields (NR)

SECOND PLACE: Even with a win last night, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are still in second place in the International League. They are a half a game behind the Omaha Storm Chasers who have played three less games this season. Syracuse keeps trying to push their way into the conversation, but are now three games back.

DE LOS DAY: Yerry De Los Santos had his best outing of the season last night to help the RailRiders pick up the victory. He tossed three shutout innings allowing just one hit while striking out two. It was his longest outing on the summer, but it was very efficient with just 26 pitches, 23 for strikes. It was his first time in the starting role since 2015. De Los Santos holds a 4.71 earned run average on the season, but has really found his stride in May. In this month the righty holds a 2.79 ERA in 7 appearances totalling 9.2 innings. He was signed as a minor league organization after spending his entire career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, including parts of two seasons in the bigs.

YOUNG GUYS PREVAIL: In the past two days, the RailRiders have had two newcomers from the organization make their Triple-A debut. On Thursday, Baron Stuart pitched seven shutout innings in a complete game to earn the win. Yesterday, Trent Sellers made his SWB debut out of the bullpen. It is just his first professional year in baseball after only appearing with Hudson Valley. He also earned the win in his debut. Today, Ben Shields will get the start for the RailRiders in his AAA debut. It is also his first professional year in baseball after only appearing with Hudson Valley.

AGAINST THE S'METS: SWB and Syracuse have both won five games against each other this season. The Mets won the first series 3-2 after a rainout postponed a game. This week the RailRiders lead 3-2 against their Subway Series rivals.

OUTSTANDING OSCAR- Oscar González has played in 18 games with SWB raising his average to .328. He has three home runs, one triple, and five doubles. González also recorded his first outfield assist this week after playing both corner positions.

RUNNING MAN- The RailRiders added three more steals last night to lead the International League with 78 on the season. Caleb Durbin had his team-high 20th while Brandon Lockridge follows close behind with 17. Oswald Peraza had his first two of the summer last night. Thirteen players have at least one. The team is second overall in Triple-A baseball to Tacoma who has 103 steals.

KRANICK KRAZE- Scranton-native Max Kranick is back in town with the New York Mets organization this week. Kranick has tossed 3.1 clean innings as a part of two separate appearances out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA with three levels in the Mets system. Kranick was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 11th round back in 2016. The Valley View graduate has pitched in eleven big league games for a 5.56 ERA with two wins and 36 strikeouts.

International League Stories from May 25, 2024

