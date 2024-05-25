Chirinos' Gem Helps Jumbo Shrimp Smother Stripers
May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Yonny Chirinos tossed 8.0 sparkling innings and Troy Johnston, Griffin Conine and Javier Sanoja each homered on Saturday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp buried the Gwinnett Stripers 10-2 from Coolray Field.
Chirinos' (5-4) 8.0 innings pitched were the most for any Jacksonville (22-28) pitcher since Chi Chi González went 8.0 innings on August 2, 2023 at Memphis. The Jumbo Shrimp won their third straight game for the first time since taking four in a row from April 21-25.
Johnston got the scoring started in the second with a solo home run. Gwinnett (23-27) starter Bryce Elder (2-1) then walked Sanoja before giving up a two-run bomb to Conine.
More walks crushed Elder in the fourth. He issued back-to-back two-out free passes to Jonathan Davis and Xavier Edwards. Victor Mesa Jr. followed by bashing an RBI double to make it 4-0.
Consecutive one-out walks by Elder in the fifth ended his day. Sanoja greeted Stripers reliever Ben Bowden with a two-run double to give the Jumbo Shrimp a six-run cushion.
In the eighth, Davis and Edwards singled with one out. Back-to-back RBI singles by Mesa Jr. and Jonah Bride followed to blow it open at 8-0.
The lone blemish against Chirinos came in the eighth. He walked Sandy León with one out before Andrew Velazquez went yard to spoil the shutout.
Johnston led off the ninth with a single before Sanoja cracked his first Triple-A home run to get the score to 10-2.
Jacksonville bids for a series win over Gwinnett in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. contest. RHP Roddery Muñoz (1-3, 6.41 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers LHP Dylan Dodd (2-4, 4.50 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
